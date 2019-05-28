Independent Research Firm Names dotData as a Leader Among Automation-Focused Machine Learning Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData, the first and only company focused on delivering end-to-end data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Automation-Focused Machine Learning (AutoML) Solutions, Q2 2019. The full report is available at https://dotdata.com/dotdata-named-a-leader/.

The Forrester New Wave™ evaluates AutoML emerging technology vendors based on 10 criteria and details how each vendor fulfills the criteria requirements. dotData received a differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in seven criteria including data, feature engineering, methods, training, evaluation, model operations, and vision.

Specifically, Forrester states that dotData:

Is AutoML's best kept secret. dotData offers most of the functionality of better-known vendors, and it frequently surpasses them in valuable enterprise use cases involving time-series, geospatial, and transactional data. It also has the unique ability to automatically generate new, transparent features across many data sets.

Should make enterprise shortlists for comprehensive AutoML solutions. dotData can tackle the full range of ML challenges. Its exceptional data management and feature engineering capabilities make it especially suitable for the most challenging use cases.

According to Forrester, "Solutions developed with advanced feature engineering capabilities and model transparency were key differentiators for Leaders in the AutoML space, empowering citizen data scientists and data scientists alike to tackle more challenging use cases." A reference quote in the report also cites that dotData's "feature engineering is powerful and scalable, even across tens of tables with billions of rows."

dotData customers interviewed for the report praised how dotData automated both data preparation and feature engineering, as well as its ease of use and transparency.

"We believe that being recognized by Forrester as a Leader in AutoML solutions not only demonstrates the value and differentiation of our data science automation platform, but also the strength of our roadmap and strategy," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData. "We also believe that it validates what our customers have been saying: that dotData's platform excels at automating both data preparation and feature engineering, with ease of use and transparency, to accelerate time to value for data science projects."

dotData is the first and only platform to automate the end-to-end data science process. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single "feature" table, automating the most manual, intuitional and time-consuming "black-arts" in data science projects. In conjunction with dotData's autoML, which explores hundreds of ML models, dotData truly automates and streamlines the entire data science process as a one-stop-shop.

dotData accelerates data science by freeing up skilled data scientists from manual work and allows them to focus on what to solve rather than how to solve. With dotData, teams can deliver ten times more projects and augment business insights driven by its AI-powered feature engineering. dotData's solution also democratizes data science by enabling existing resources to perform data science tasks. With the dotData GUI, the data science task becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

About dotData

dotData is the first and only company focused on delivering end-to-end data science automation for the enterprise. dotData's fully-automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw data ingestion through feature engineering to ML models in production. dotData is delivering new levels of speed, scale and value in successful deployments across multiple industries, including several Fortune Global 250 clients. For more information, visit dotData.com.



