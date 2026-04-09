Independent Research Firm Names LumApps a Leader in Intranet Platforms Evaluation

LumApps received 5/5 scores in AI agents and assistants, and roadmap, which they believe reinforces its vision for a unified employee hub for large enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the leading connected AI employee hub, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2026.

In the evaluation, LumApps received the highest possible score in 10 criteria: content and repository services, AI-enabled search, application integration: productivity applications, reporting and analytics, AI agents and assistants, delegated administration, developer resources, innovation, roadmap and adoption.

LumApps believes this assessment reflects their continued focus on helping organizations bring communication, tools and information into one place so employees can move work forward with more clarity. As organizations look to bring together communications, knowledge, services and AI in one place, LumApps continues to advance its vision for a more connected, more useful employee experience.

According to the report, LumApps' strategy is to shift the intranet to an AI-powered employee hub that provides federated search for integrated applications and offers AI-enhanced natural language queries via its Ask AI conversational engine. The Forrester report further states that large enterprises, especially those with many frontline workers and that operate in the Google or Microsoft ecosystem, should consider LumApps.

"We believe the results reflect the value we deliver to organizations that want one platform for communication, connection and action," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO of LumApps. "Enterprises need more than a place to publish news. They need an employee hub that helps people find what matters, complete key tasks and stay connected wherever work happens. That is exactly where we're focused."

LumApps' placement follows continued investment in AI and employee experience, including its 2025 acquisition of Beekeeper and ongoing development in agentic AI, search, orchestration and support for complex enterprise environments.

To learn more about LumApps and its approach to the future-ready intranet, visit LumApps.com.

About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together — connecting people, tools, information, and communication across the entire employee experience, from the frontline to HQ. Designed around how people actually work, LumApps reduces digital friction by bringing communication, productivity tools, learning, and workflows into one intelligent platform.

Integrating with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps helps employees find information faster and take action more easily, with AI agents connected across enterprise systems. With over 10 million users and customers like Zapier and Genuine Parts Company, LumApps helps organizations operate with greater clarity and connection across their workforce.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

SOURCE LumApps