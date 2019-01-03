Independent Research Firm Names NEORIS among Digital Business Transformation Accelerators

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS announced today that Forrester has named the firm one of 31 digital business providers that assist businesses to "Leapfrog Competitors" in its recent analysis titled: Now Tech: Digital Business Transformation Accelerators, Q4 2018.

Forrester based their analysis on two factors, market presence and accelerator capabilities. The firm defines digital business transformation accelerators (DBTA), as service providers with capabilities to research markets, shape effective digital transformation strategies, and accelerate the build and test of prototype digital products.

According to Forrester, DBTA's aim to make complex business transformations easier and assist businesses to get ahead of their competitors. The report shows how firms like NEORIS can frame products for target markets, research, prototype, and refine business models, and scale designs beyond minimum viable product (MVP) demands.

"NEORIS continues to demonstrate a formidable presence in the digital transformation space and we believe that Forrester's report categorically sets NEORIS apart from traditional approaches and vendors that lack the right balance of reach, resource or capabilities. We are humbled by the recognition and will continue assisting our clients achieve their digital and global transformation aspirations," said Martin Mendez, NEORIS' CEO.

"Our deep industry knowledge and experiences have allowed us to expand innovative offerings like data and analytics, AI, and, digital architecture. Our goal is to help businesses rethink their capabilities and create hyper-personalized interactions that drive higher customer retention and loyalty," said Anthony DeLima, NEORIS' Global Head of Digital Solutions.

While NEORIS was segmented into the Now Tech Small Vendor category, the analysis segments vendors into primary capabilities and shows how smaller firms are capable of providing excellent transformation services for large companies, and even suggests that businesses looking for a nimble, agile partner should consider them as options.

