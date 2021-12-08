Independent Research Firm Names Revenue Grid a Growth Stage Company in Q4 2021 Revenue Operations and Intelligence Report

Independent Research Firm Names Revenue Grid Growth Stage Company in Q4 2021 Revenue Operations and Intelligence Report Tweet this

"We are excited to be included in this Forrester report on the state of the Revenue Operations and Intelligence market," said Vlad Voskresensky, co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "As the entire Revenue Grid team strives to continue its current growth phase and make the sales process more predictable and efficient for any business, we see Forrester's stated goal of removing ambiguity and clarifying the role of RO&I providers as an incredibly valuable contribution to the entire industry."

The report identifies companies at various levels of maturity by labelling them as Early, Growth, and Late Stage companies. The criteria Forrester uses to distinguish eligibility for the Growth Stage include:



$15 million - $100 million in venture-backed funding

- in venture-backed funding Three to seven years in business

Between 71-200 employees.



As Forrester Principal Analyst Anthony McPartlin pointed out in an October blog post, "This category is hot." Data from Venture Scanner explains that venture capital funding for RO&I companies climbed nearly 200% year over year, going from $321 million in 2020 to $952M in 2021 (as of the end of August).

Revenue Grid was the first company to empower sales and revenue operations teams with intelligent selling capabilities powered by AI-based revenue signals. The Revenue Grid platform allows sales teams to see what they couldn't see before and immediately act on outreach, opportunity risks, and engagement. Its proprietary platform allows sales teams to automate sales routines, find and fix gaps in the sales process, and measure the impact of those changes.



In September of this year, Revenue Grid raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by W3 Capital, with participation from ICU Ventures and other existing investors. Revenue Grid has helped over 1,200 customers including Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half improve their sales process and increase revenue. Revenue Grid's platform has proven to generate 21% faster revenue per account for its clients, while generating an average return on investment of 250%. More than 800,000 sales professionals use Revenue Grid's technologies to work more effectively every day.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is the first-to-market Revenue Intelligence platform that covers the full revenue cycle with the most comprehensive set of algorithmic Guided Selling capabilities. Revenue Grid uses complete customer journey data and sales teams' unique processes and playbooks to create a dynamic guide fitting revenue org of any complexity. With over 15 years serving as the best sales activity data-capture solution on the market, Revenue Grid has unparalleled expertise in data integration, advanced analytics, and sales automation. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

