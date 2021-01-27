Independent Research firm Names SAI Global platform a 2021 Green Quadrant 'Leader' in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leader in integrated cloud-based Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) risk management, announces today it has again been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS software. This is the third consecutive GQ the company has received high scores in from the independent research firm for its SAI360 platform and mobile app.

Visit saiglobal.com to pre-register for a complimentary copy of the 2021 Verdantix Green Quadrant.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant provides a benchmark competitive landscape of digital EHS service providers. Based on the proprietary methodology, Verdantix gave SAI360 EHS high scores for its highly configurable software platform and mobile app, and business intelligence tools.

EHS compliance, risk and hazard management : SAI Global achieved one of the highest scores in the category, with callouts of the SAI360 Obligations Management module, holistic Compliance Action Plans, and out-of-the-box risk management process that aligns with ISO 31000 and allows for a centralized control register covering one or more risks.

: SAI Global achieved one of the highest scores in the category, with callouts of the SAI360 Obligations Management module, holistic Compliance Action Plans, and out-of-the-box risk management process that aligns with ISO 31000 and allows for a centralized control register covering one or more risks. Contractor safety management : SAI Global received the highest score among the 22 vendors benchmarked for contractor safety management. Noteworthy functionality outlined in the report included the SAI360 Contractor Management module, rank suppliers, and the ability to isolate and view all individual contractor EHS records.

: SAI Global received the highest score among the 22 vendors benchmarked for contractor safety management. Noteworthy functionality outlined in the report included the SAI360 Contractor Management module, rank suppliers, and the ability to isolate and view all individual contractor EHS records. Industrial hygiene and occupational health: SAI Global received high scores for industrial hygiene management and occupational health management, with high marks noted for our application's out-of-the-box management and diverse functionality for sampling data, recording conditions, and identifying specific equipment and PPE used during sampling.

"We believe the 2021 Green Quadrant is an acknowledgement of how we are supporting our customers during a time when they are faced with dual threats challenging worker health and safety – keeping everyone safe and well amid a global health crisis, while managing costs and maintaining customer relationships in a way that ensures the business survives," said Anton Lissone, SAI Global CTO. "Contractor Safety is one example that highlights the importance an integrated solution brings to managing risks. A highly configurable platform with best-in-class modules means you can be up and running quickly but also adapt through changes internal and external to your business."

In the last year, while the Covid-19 Pandemic elevated the importance of managing worker health, SAI Global introduced the SAI360 Covid Essentials Pack, a comprehensive solution of essential EHS modules that support an end-to-end, "Plan-Do-Check-Act" approach to recalibrate COVID-19 recovery. Operationalizing the journey through this challenge requires parsing and prioritizing initiatives during a high-stress time when every step is urgent, and the cost of inaction is high. The Green Quadrant called out SAI360 Essentials as a solution for mid-market firms to support organizational safety culture transformation.

"Our detailed assessment found that SAI360 is well suited to firms seeking a configurable, risk-centric EHS software platform," said Yaowen Jean Ma, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. "SAI360 is also one of the leading vendors offering strong solutions for mobile and business intelligence functionality which is among the highest rated in those categories."

About SAI Global

SAI Global is headquartered in Chicago, U.S., and operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. Discover more at www.saiglobal.com/risk or LinkedIn. To see SAI360 EHS in action, request a demo.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Fleming

SAI Global

VP, Brand Strategy & Corporate Communications

(917) 573-6120

[email protected]

SOURCE SAI Global

Related Links

https://www.saiglobal.com/

