Independent Research Firm Names Salsify a Strong Performer in Product Information Management Solutions

"[Salsify's] true multitenant platform delivers the fastest time-to-value of any PIM solution in this evaluation: Customers have loaded catalog data as soon as week 2 into an implementation and have completed integrating with digital platforms in under 12 weeks," wrote Forrester. "Salsify is a best fit for brands that need a PIM system to manage the rapidly changing content requirements of digital channels."

Salsify has always sought to comprehensively address the complex product experience needs of forward-looking brand manufacturers. The company's overall rating as a Strong Performer in this latest evaluation was supported by the highest possible scores across the content syndication, product vision, big data and AI roadmap, and revenue growth criteria. PIM is only one portion of PXM – the technology that's required to accelerate digital and digital-influenced sales. Salsify takes a more holistic view of modern commerce. In addition to these latest citations by Forrester, the Salsify platform is also recognized as a top digital asset management (DAM) provider on G2Crowd, while also providing brands with a complete, integrated digital shelf analytics package.

Despite this latest Forrester Wave™ on PIM vendors being the first one in which Salsify participated, the company was cited as a Strong Performer. The company's global footprint has also grown significantly, with new clients over the past 12 months including large multinational brands like L'Oreal, Rubbermaid, and Bimbo Bakeries. Now with 166 customers operating outside of North America, Salsify users span more than 80 countries across the globe.

"Third-party validation, along with our accelerating market presence across global, enterprise-class companies is a testament to the tremendous capabilities of the Salsify platform and the level of service we provide our customers," said Jason Purcell, CEO of Salsify. "Traditional PIMs don't take into account the realities of how modern consumers shop and buy. The forward-looking brands we work with use Salsify to drive improved consumer experiences and sales performance across all digital sales channels."

For more information on Salsify and to get a complimentary copy of the Q2 2018 Forrester Wave™ Evaluation of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, visit: www.salsify.com/content/2018-Forrester-PIM-Wave

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform, empowering brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $54.6 million in funding, led by Underscore.VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: http://www.salsify.com.

