Independent Research Firm Names Zenoss a Strong Performer in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in AIOps platforms by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2020 report gave Zenoss the highest possible score in the infrastructure and cloud monitoring category. The report also gave Zenoss the highest possible score in the market approach category.

"Zenoss has changed the way companies manage modern, complex IT environments — eliminating disruptions and optimizing application performance across multicloud and on-prem environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We believe this recognition by Forrester validates our innovative, scalable approach to helping IT organizations move at the speed of business."

According to the Forrester report, "As legacy monitoring technology becomes outdated and less effective, improved analytics and automation will dictate which providers lead the pack." The report also states, "[The platform solutions] approach provides a much broader and more unified set of capabilities that leverage data to make smarter inferences on service health and provide a higher level of automation once those insights are found."

For the report, 11 vendors were evaluated across criteria that were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Zenoss received the highest possible score in the top-level category of infrastructure and cloud monitoring .

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guides for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

