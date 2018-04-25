Independent Research Firm Ranks SproutLoud a Leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation

SUNRISE, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research recognized SproutLoud as a leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) in a report released today evaluating top TCMA providers.

In The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report, among all TCMA vendors, SproutLoud received among the highest 2 scores in the category of strategy and the criteria of technology and supporting products and services.

In the report, Forrester Principal Analyst Jay McBain writes, "TCMA is now a critical component of the marketing portfolio that amplifies customer-facing content and messaging. Forrester survey data finds that 73% of global marketing decision makers consider managing their channel partners to be a challenge," while earlier in the report, it's noted that only "50% of global marketing decision makers whose firms focus primarily on B2B are currently implementing or have already implemented a TCMA solution."

SproutLoud uses intelligent automation to improve speed-to-market, reduce costs and drive more participation from Partner networks. From campaign creation to local advertising, SproutLoud moves all execution into a controlled, measurable environment that gives Brands and their Partners clear insight into how to increase leads and sales.

According to The Forrester WaveTM, "SproutLoud brings local presence leadership to the TCMA industry." The report also noted, that with SproutLoud, "Local partners have strong self-service options" and "brands maintain control with strong subscription- and data-triggered campaigns…"

"I think it's gratifying that SproutLoud's singular focus on enabling Partners to execute better local marketing has been recognized by Forrester," said Jared Shusterman, CEO of SproutLoud. "As a TCMA leader exclusively focused on consumer brands, it's clear that our investment and technology strategy is allowing our customers to evolve the way they do partner marketing."

One of SproutLoud's most disruptive technologies, Intelligent Funds Management, allows Brands to control funding in a way that influences Partner behaviors and investments. SproutLoud has innovative Co-Op marketing funds management functionality, according to The Forrester Wave ™ report. This allows Brands to shift Partners into digital programs that drive the highest return on marketing investment.

"SproutLoud's disruptive Intelligent Funds Management technology pulls Partners toward digital marketing vehicles that allow them to compete and win against Big Box stores and e-Commerce giants," said SproutLoud President Gary Ritkes. "With Partner Ignite, our turnkey Partner enablement service offering, we provide critical support that Partners need to effectively modernize their marketing."

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a SaaS-based Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform that offers distributed marketing software, services and support to Brands and their Channel Partners. SproutLoud uses intelligent automation to improve speed-to-market, reduce costs, drive more Partner participation, and deliver real-time insight to increase leads and sales.

