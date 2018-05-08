Independent Research firm recognizes Allant Group, among the technology-led database vendors cited, as a Strong Choice for Marketers

Fatemeh Khatibloo, principal analyst at Forrester, wrote in the report, "Technology-led database vendors deemphasize high-touch strategic services. These traditional marketing database operators are a strong choice for marketers who need help with database implementation or operations, but have robust internal resources or a strong existing agency relationship to support their strategic needs. These vendors invest heavily in analytics and data science teams, and often support their clients as an outsourced marketing analytics resource. Firms like Acxiom, Allant, and Experian epitomize this group."

"We agree with Forrester that data enrichment, identity resolution, and reporting are the backbone of marketing database services. Allant fills the need for marketers who want a strong database operations provider," said Marty Shepard, SVP of sales for Allant Group. "Our proposition of faster customer data integration, better analytical insights, and effective campaign execution to enable personalized communication resonates well with clients. We look forward to continuing to deliver on that promise as our clients' trusted partner."

We are honored by this recognition from Forrester and it follows Allant Group being named in the following reports:

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2017 as among the 10 most significant providers that "Transform Big Customer Data into Big Value"

Vendor Landscape: The Consumer Data Ecosystem's Service Providers, Q3 2017 as among partners to leverage

The Insights Services Directory, Q3 2017

Use The Goal-Question-Metric-Data Framework To Drive Outcomes From Data And Insights, 2018

Vendor Landscape: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2017

To read the full The State of Marketing Database Services: Everything Old Is New Again report, click here.

Allant Group is a marketing technology services provider that delivers end-to-end omni-channel marketing services. Allant's expertise and market knowledge enables the delivery through faster customer and 3rd party data integration, improved analytical insights and effective campaign management execution to enable targeted and personalized communication by marketers to acquire, retain and win back customers. For more information, call 800.367.7311 or visit allantgroup.com.

