Independent Research Firm Recognizes Ansira as a Leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation

Forrester evaluated 15 of the most significant TCMA suppliers against 25 criteria including current offering, strategy and market presence. Each vendor has Forrester client interest, enterprise market traction and best-of-breed product available for purchase.

"For 99 years, Ansira has provided exceptional brand to local marketing experiences to category-leading companies," says Daina Middleton, CEO of Ansira. "As our focus on brand to local experience continues to sharpen and evolve with ever-changing customer expectations and brands require increasingly sophisticated data-driven marketing solutions to match, we are thrilled to be acknowledged by Forrester as a leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation and are honored by what Ansira considers to be validation of the depth and breadth of our TCMA offering."

Ansira's vendor profile in the report states that their platform capabilities deliver strong co-op, compliance, and MDF functionality to the TCMA market. It also supports local online marketing, media, print on demand, ad builder, and digital/physical asset management.

Andy Arnold, EVP of Client Partnerships at Ansira says, "When you look at the quality of the competitive offerings that Forrester evaluated in this Wave, we think being named a TCMA Leader doesn't mean you can rest – it inspires you to double down and work harder every day to actively evolve our technology and services offering in order to continue to make our customers even more successful – and their customers' experience with the brand even more engaging."

Through deployment of their category-leading TCMA solutions across co-op, compliance, and MDF management, Ansira helps connect brands to their customers where it matters in a way that is timely, relevant, transparent, and accountable.

Ansira models, integrates, and activates first, second and third-party data, delivering data-driven marketing programs at a national and local level, as well as supports its clients with digital media buying and planning, CRM and loyalty programs, web and creative development and strategy and analytics. The company is majority owned by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors and continues to be open to strategic acquisitions to reinforce Ansira's position as an industry leader. Ansira is focused on other best-in-class marketing services companies that would complement Ansira's business while best positioning it for continued growth.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

Ansira is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled marketing solutions provider, specializing in the integration of local and national marketing programs through marketing automation, data analytics, CRM and performance media. Ansira leverages superior marketing intelligence to build deeper, more effective relationships with consumers and the retail channel partners that engage them on the local level. Marketing intelligence is infused across all disciplines and executed through digital, direct, social, mobile, media, traditional and creative campaigns, marketing automation and trade promotion programs. Ansira is among the three largest, independently owned CRM and direct marketing agencies and among the 10 largest independent digital agencies in the U.S. and enjoys long-term client relationships with Fortune 500 companies spanning a broad range of industries, including automotive, dining, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology and specialty services.

For more information, visit: https://ansira.com/

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL:

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 325 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of June 30, 2017, had $43 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com

