Independent Research Firm Shows 445% ROI With MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today released a new Forrester Consulting Study that shows a composite organization deploying Anypoint Platform™ obtained a return on investment (ROI) of 445% over three years. The study quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Anypoint Platform highlighted $7.8 million in benefits for a composite organization, including improved productivity and project output, reduced maintenance costs, and increased revenue as a result of enabling organization-wide reuse of APIs and integrations. By combining MuleSoft's technology and methodology for business outcomes and organizational enablement to accelerate digital transformation, customers are able to deliver modern experiences and empower everyone across their organizations to innovate better and faster than before. The study is available for download at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/integration-total-economic-impact .

API-led connectivity drives millions of dollars in benefits for the business

With MuleSoft, CIOs are able to decentralize IT and empower the business to deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. The Forrester study reveals that MuleSoft helps shift its customers' approach to API creation and integration, enabling organizations to accelerate their speed of delivery and internal agility through API-led connectivity and reuse. Every time an API is reused, it increases productivity and saves time and resources that can be put to work elsewhere. By aligning development teams on an API-led connectivity approach, a strong bank of reusable, externalizable technical components, capabilities and services will grow into a powerful application network that the rest of the business can consume.

With Anypoint Platform, customers found a significant improvement in their reuse rate of APIs, quadrupling the number of projects worked on over three years. Examples of other benefits for a composite organization over three years include:

$4.2 million increase in API reuse value through Anypoint Platform, which includes increased reuse rate and time savings from project efficiencies;

increase in API reuse value through Anypoint Platform, which includes increased reuse rate and time savings from project efficiencies; More than $1 million in time savings toward building new APIs;

in time savings toward building new APIs; At least $740,000 incremental revenue from the platform's contributions to various projects; and

incremental revenue from the platform's contributions to various projects; and 90% less time spent on maintaining APIs and integrations, allowing time to be reinvested in innovation

A director of enterprise application integration services at a healthcare company, a customer interviewed for the Forrester TEI study, commented on Anypoint Platform's single view of all APIs and integrations: "Our ability to proactively monitor APIs reused across projects with Anypoint Platform's alerting capabilities has led to a 30% reduction in issues related to integrations and API usage. That's significant for us as we have a relatively small-sized team and we need to stay efficient."

MuleSoft brings the power of APIs and integrations into one unified platform

Prior to implementing Anypoint Platform, the interviewed organizations considered several solutions for API development and management as well as integration. Instead of needing multiple solutions, they chose Anypoint Platform to deliver both full lifecycle API management and integration platform as a service (iPaaS) on a single runtime, allowing customers to consolidate the number of integration technologies and applications used. The result is more than $1.6 million in savings from reduced maintenance of APIs, integrations and retired technologies.

According to the vice president and director of architecture and strategy at a financial services business, another customer interviewed for the Forrester TEI study: "What puts Anypoint Platform at the top is that it has API development features built on an integration platform, so it's not just pure API management. We build a lot of applications to meet client needs and it helps that we can build APIs and conduct integrations in a scalable way, but we don't have to rewrite customized code or take more development hours because of its ease of integration."

Simon Parmett, CEO, MuleSoft, commented: "Integration is one of the most strategic initiatives a company can invest in today. In our view, Forrester's study underscores how MuleSoft is uniquely positioned as the engine for digital transformation, combining API and integration capabilities in one platform to fundamentally accelerate the clockspeed of business. With the #1 integration and API platform, companies can leverage their existing infrastructure investments and take advantage of new technologies to meet changing customer demands."

Additional information

Register to attend the upcoming webinar with Forrester and MuleSoft to learn more about the Forrester TEI study findings: https://www.mulesoft.com/webinars/api/integration-value-cio-guide

Spend a few minutes with the MuleSoft Value Calculator to calculate five years of quantifiable impact for your business: https://mulesoftcalc.outgrow.us/value-calculator

MuleSoft's Mobilize Team offers a collaborative value assessment (CVA) to help organizations gauge their current level of maturity related to the adoption, usage and potential value of their integration platform. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com/support-and-services/solutions-catalyst-mobilize

*The Total Economic Impact™ Of MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, August 2019

*The composite organization is representative of four companies that Forrester interviewed and is used to present the aggregate financial analysis.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices . With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ empowers thousands of organizations to build application networks. By unlocking data across the enterprise with application networks, organizations can easily deliver new revenue channels, increase operational efficiency and create differentiated customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

SOURCE MuleSoft

Related Links

https://www.mulesoft.com/

