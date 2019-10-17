Independent Research Proves Reading Program Eliminates Summer Slide

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an independent study of the program's efficacy, Kids Read Now (KRN), a leading K-3 reading program designed to combat summer slide, completely negates summer reading losses for low-income students when fully implemented.

The new study, led by Geoffrey D. Borman, Ph.D., of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that "when students and parents take advantage of the full complement of 9 books delivered by KRN, the results are…equivalent to approximately 2.5 months of learning, or nearly 28% of the learning that takes place over a typical school year."

"Results indicate that the impact of Kids Read Now can more than eradicate the entire two months of summer learning loss experienced by low-income students," said Borman.

"KRN is 98% as effective as summer school reading programs at a fraction of the cost, and can be fully reimbursable with title funds," said Leib Lurie, the CEO of Kids Read Now, "making it an economical and effective supplement to summer learning initiatives that is available to all students, augmenting targeted summer programs where significant RTI is required, and where transportation challenges impact those who cannot attend traditional summer programs."

In spring, students create a Wish List from educator-approved titles, receiving three books from their list at a Family Reading Event before summer break. Each time a book is read and reported, a new book is delivered to their home with a "discovery sheet" of questions to assist students with comprehension and encourage parental engagement. Reporting all nine books earns a certificate of completion, a reward, and a celebration in the fall.

About Kids Read Now

Kids Read Now (KRN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to help all students become proficient readers as they enter fourth grade. KRN's in-home summer reading program was pedagogically designed to prevent summer learning loss, which is responsible for 65% of the learning gap between economically disadvantaged students and their peers. The program has provided more than 800,000 books to 60,000 students in grades K–3 across the United States at no cost to the students or their families. To learn more, visit KidsReadNow.org.

