Independent Research Report Determines Savings of $3.4 Million for a Top 10 US Bank with TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

Total Economic Impact™ of GlobalLink OneLink and AI Portal Credited for Translation Management Cost and Time Savings for Multinational Financial Organization

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the results of a recent Forrester report, "The Total Economic Impact™ of TransPerfect's OneLink and AI Portal: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by OneLink and AI Portal for a Global Financial Institution," which calculated a savings value of $3.4 million. Forrester conducted all research independently and maintained editorial control over all study aspects, including methodology and findings.

Forrester interviewed a current TransPerfect customer, a Fortune 100 financial institution with operations in more than 150 countries and ranked among the top 10 largest banks in the United States. Forrester found that this company's risk-adjusted ROI over a three-year time period had a net present value (NPV) of $3.4 million and a 147% overall ROI. In addition, the interviewed organization noted that investing in GlobalLink OneLink and AI Portal allowed it to minimize the number of staff deployed to support its growing number of multilingual web pages.

GlobalLink is a modular suite of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. More than 6,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in markets abroad.

The lead digital product manager for the subject organization noted, "We have been able to ensure high quality for our growing multilingual website without having to deploy a lot of our staff to support that initiative."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ report provides an excellent framework for measuring the value that GlobalLink delivers to enterprise clients."

About TransPerfect

