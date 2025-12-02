Independent Rough Terrain Center (IRTC) Partners with Kalmar to Expand Distribution and Service the Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) Worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Rough Terrain Center LLC (IRTC), a U.S.-based manufacturer of heavy-duty rough terrain material handling equipment, has entered a strategic partnership with global provider of sustainable material handling solutions, Kalmar. Through this agreement, Kalmar will distribute and support IRTC's Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) across global markets, expanding access to comprehensive training, support, and aftermarket services for both commercial and defense customers.

The Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) is a purpose-built solution engineered for the world's most demanding environments. Designed to perform where conventional equipment cannot operate, the RTCH is built to handle containers and cargo in areas without established infrastructure, for example in defense applications, mining, and resource exploration.

Stephen M. Speakes, President and CEO of IRTC: "This partnership with Kalmar allows us to serve a truly global audience. Our Rough Terrain Container Handler (RTCH) has a proven history of providing versatile, agile, and robust capabilities to commercial and defense customers needing material handling equipment in underdeveloped environments. We're proud to now offer the RTCH and services worldwide through Kalmar's trusted sales and service network."

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced, Kalmar: "This partnership allows us to better support operations in challenging logistics environments, from mining and oilfield projects to large-scale rural infrastructure. Together with IRTC, we are expanding the boundaries of where reliable material handling is possible. We're thrilled to partner with IRTC to bring our customers a best-in-class heavy-duty rough terrain handling solution."

About Independent Rough Terrain Center (IRTC)

IRTC is a Texas-owned manufacturer known for its legendary Rough Terrain Container Handler, trusted by construction, logistics, mining, energy, defense, and disaster-relief organizations worldwide. These industries, and others, rely on the RTCH for safe and efficient cargo movement in off-road or austere environments where access is limited. IRTC products are engineered for the world's toughest environments. Located in the Central U.S. with direct access to major seaports, road, and rail networks, IRTC employs 91 skilled professionals providing full OEM life-cycle support, including engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, training, parts, and warranty services. Learn more at irtc-tx.com.

About Kalmar Corporation

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centers, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totaled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. kalmarglobal.com

