Independent Scientific Paper by Doctors Using IceCure's ProSense® Published in Journal of Breast Imaging Presents Advantages of Cryoablation Breast Conserving Over Surgery in Early Breast Cancer Patients

Paper cites IceCure's ICE3 interim clinical study results as evidence of safety and efficacy of cryoablation in early-stage breast cancer

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that a scientific paper titled "Cryoablation Therapy for Early-Stage Breast Cancer: Evidence and Rationale" was recently published in the Journal of Breast Imaging.

Highlights of the paper, which cited the efficacy and safety of interim results from IceCure's ICE3 study of ProSense® in early-stage breast cancer, included:

Technological advances are propelling a paradigm shift toward less aggressive and less invasive treatment for early-stage breast cancer

Patients most likely to benefit from a less aggressive approach with local therapy are those with small, low-risk tumors

Cryoablation of breast cancer is an emerging nonsurgical treatment alternative to breast conserving surgery

Cryoablation's advantages as compared to surgery include faster recovery, improved cosmetics, local anesthesia

Liquid nitrogen based cryoablation system has the advantage of smaller footprint …relatively in expensive and readily available

The best candidates for cryoablation are those with low grade, hormone receptor positive, and ≤1.5 cm in size tumors

Further studies are needed to determine longer-term outcomes, including disease-free and overall survival after cryoablation therapy

The paper's co-authors include ProSense® users, Robert C. Ward, MD, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Program Director for the Breast Imaging Fellowship, Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital, Providence, Rhode Island; and Alexander B. Sevrukov, MD, Sidney Kimmel College of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Radiology, Division of Breast Imaging, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Ward, a ProSense® user who specializes in women's imaging and breast tumor cryoablation, commented, "Combining breast imaging with minimally invasive procedures such as cryoablation with ProSense® is changing the paradigm of treatment for breast cancer. We've seen excellent results in early-stage patients and the growing body of evidence published by practitioners around the world validates the results we are seeing first hand."

"We are grateful to the doctors who took the time and care to assess the literature, write, and publish this independent, non-sponsored scientific paper. Our interim ICE3 results were a key part of the data used in this paper and we look forward to announcing the complete topline data in the first quarter of 2024," stated IceCure's CEO, Eyal Shamir. "Papers like this, combined with several independent studies of ProSense® cryoablation recently published, help to inform doctors and patients about how cryoablation can significantly improve patient outcomes and avoid aggressive treatment when it's not necessary,"

