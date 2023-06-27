Independent Software Vendors (ISV) market size to increase by USD 1,738.53 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing cloud computing to be the primary trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent software vendors market is estimated to grow by USD 1,738.53 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. This software is locally hosted software inside the organization's premises and it uses the organization's computer systems, along with the organization pays a one-time license fee. The on-premises software delivers data security, and local ownership, with the characteristic of additional integrations. High hardware costs and frequent maintenance needed for on-premises software prevent enterprises from deploying on-premises software. Furthermore, local software cannot be updated often as computer systems change. This further decreased the demand for on-premises software. On-premises ISVs include SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM. Thus, businesses may favour on-premises owing to security concerns, which is likely to drive the growth of the global independent software vendor market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Independent Software Vendors Market

Information Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., American Software Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Gamma Technologies LLC, H and W Computer Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mocana Corp., Nutanix Inc., Odyssey Computing Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Vision ID Ltd. among others

: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., American Software Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Gamma Technologies LLC, H and W Computer Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mocana Corp., Nutanix Inc., Odyssey Computing Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Vision ID Ltd. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Component (Software and Services), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Independent software vendors market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Alphabet Inc., American Software Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Gamma Technologies LLC, H and W Computer Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mocana Corp., Nutanix Inc., Odyssey Computing Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Vision ID Ltd.

Independent Software Vendors Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Rising cloud computing is the emerging trend shaping the global independent software vendors market. Different agencies such as governments and businesses use cloud-based software for a variety of applications such as authentication processes, video management, biometric information storage, and big data computing. Due to its flexibility and scalability, cloud-based solutions help organizations and government agencies meet their various needs. The growing use of IoT-connected devices all across the world has generated enormous amounts of data. Similarly, the rise in the adoption of connected cars, connected homes, connected health, and smart cities has expanded the data generated by these devices. However, Numerous industries, such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media, use IoT for augmented data transfer. IoT-enabled devices increased data centre traffic by around 40 times in 2020. This increasing number of IoT-enabled devices initiated the need for cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, the commercial deployment of 5G will drive the growth of the market by the end of the forecast period.

KEY challenges -

The major challenge impeding the growth of the global independent software vendors market is data security concerns. Currently, data breaches are a reason for great concern across the nation. Such breaches are a significant threat to small businesses and large businesses. Local software programs have security and privacy issues. Moreover, cloud solutions also come with security concerns. Numerous businesses around the globe, including small businesses and large enterprises, use cloud-based software solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and accessible. Most SMEs outsource certain tasks, such as IT. When they outsource IT, they do not have authority over the operation of the service provider. Therefore, they are exposed to several threats. Services providers are usually confidential and ensure their clients that they are better at keeping the data safe and secure. Despite such guarantees, the data centre used by software can be compromised by malware attacks or hacking. Therefore, the increased concern for data security may hinder the growth of the global market focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The independent software vendors market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Independent Software Vendors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the independent software vendors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the independent software vendors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the independent software vendors market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of independent software vendors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The procurement software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The procurement software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,903.04 million. The procurement software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The procurement software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,903.04 million. An increase in the volume of enterprise data is the key factor driving the growth of the global ISVs market.

The claims processing software market size is expected to increase by USD 24.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. This report extensively covers the claims processing software market segmentation by component (software and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries is a key factor driving the global claims processing software market growth.

Independent Software Vendors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,738.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., American Software Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Gamma Technologies LLC, H and W Computer Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mocana Corp., Nutanix Inc., Odyssey Computing Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., RSA Security LLC, SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Vision ID Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global independent software vendors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global independent software vendors market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 American Software Inc.

Exhibit 116: American Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: American Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: American Software Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: American Software Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 120: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 125: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 133: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: HP Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 143: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Mocana Corp.

Exhibit 148: Mocana Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Mocana Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Mocana Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Odyssey Computing Inc.

Exhibit 151: Odyssey Computing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Odyssey Computing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Odyssey Computing Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 RSA Security LLC

Exhibit 159: RSA Security LLC - Overview



Exhibit 160: RSA Security LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: RSA Security LLC - Key offerings

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 163: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 164: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 165: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 ServiceNow Inc.

Exhibit 167: ServiceNow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: ServiceNow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: ServiceNow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 170: ServiceNow Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vision ID Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Vision ID Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Vision ID Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Vision ID Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio