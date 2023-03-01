Independent software vendors market size to increase by USD 1514.19 billion between 2021 and 2026; On-premise deployment segment to account for largest market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent software vendors market size is forecast to grow by USD 1514.19 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period. By deployment, the global independent software vendors market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The market growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise solutions can be customized as per end-users' requirements. They also provide an extra layer of security. These benefits are driving the growth of the segment. Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Independent Software Vendors Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The independent software vendors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Google Cloud ISV that is transforming applications with open, cloud-agnostic architectures.

- The company offers Google Cloud ISV that is transforming applications with open, cloud-agnostic architectures. Apple Inc. - The company offers Mac software that is available for immediate download through the Mac App Store.

- The company offers Mac software that is available for immediate download through the Mac App Store. BMC Software Inc. - The company offers BMC Compuware Xpediter which is a family of debuggers and interactive analysis tools for COBOL, Assembler, PL/I, and C programs.

- The company offers BMC Compuware Xpediter which is a family of debuggers and interactive analysis tools for COBOL, Assembler, PL/I, and C programs. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Duo, Cisco Meraki vMX100 and many more.

- The company offers Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Duo, Cisco Meraki vMX100 and many more. To know about the other vendor offerings - Request a Sample

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the volume of enterprise data, growing automation of business processes, and growing digitization. However, the high costs of licensing and support are hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The digital packaging and labeling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 22.35 billion . The benefits of variable data printing are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high per-unit cost for high-volume printing may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The benefits of variable data printing are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high per-unit cost for high-volume printing may impede the market growth. The RPA and hyperautomation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 20,532.42 million . The rise in the need for automation within major industries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness regarding RPA and hyperautomation solutions may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this independent software vendors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the independent software vendors market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of independent software vendors market vendors.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Independent Software Vendors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1514.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Vision ID Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Vision ID Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio