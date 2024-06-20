Independent Streaming Alliance Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) is proud to celebrate the forum's one-year anniversary. In the 12 months since the ISA was announced at StreamTV, it has welcomed five new members in its quest to drive pro-competitive collaboration and growth for independent streamers including Filmrise, Danger TV, Graham Media Group, Gunpowder & Sky, and Gusto TV.

The ISA recently appointed TMB Chief Business Officer Cameron Saless to Chairperson and Tastemade GM of Streaming Evan Bregman to Treasurer.

"We are so proud of the collaboration and hard work that we have witnessed towards addressing challenges in the FAST space over the past year, and look forward to seeing much of that come to fruition in the next 12 months," said Saless.

Currently, four working groups within the ISA represent key areas of opportunity and challenges for independent streamers, including measurement, distribution, demand, and DEI. These working groups are tasked with tackling issues facing our members, sharing unique points of view, and finding solutions with allies in the ecosystem.

To help underscore the importance of independent streamers, the ISA commissioned a survey with i.Spot TV in October 2023, which included only the active founding members at that time, and revealed independent streamers reach about 15 percent of the country. They represent over 2,200 independent streaming touchpoints and generate over half a billion hours of viewership.

Hoping to drive the conversation forward, members of the ISA collectively sat on several panels in the last year, including Streaming Media Connect, OTT.X, and StreamTV.

"We have made great strides together in driving this conversation forward, but there is still a lot of work to be done," said Bregman. "We are excited to be a resource for the marketplace on the value of independent streamers in overcoming challenges in our ecosystem."

In its second year, the ISA is focused on delivering for its members and industry in the following ways:

Commissioning research and publishing thought pieces in each of its working groups. The first thought piece will focus on distribution and identifying opportunities where carriage agreements among programmers and distributors can improve upon each other through knowledge sharing within legal boundaries.

Continue to participate in panels and foster meaningful dialogue with allies in the ecosystem about removing obstacles to growth in FAST.

Adding to its growing membership and establishing an advisory board of allies to engage on these important topics.

For more information and/or to apply to join the ISA, please visit www.independentstreamingalliance.com.

