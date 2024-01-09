Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) Announces New Members

FilmRise, Gusto TV, Gunpowder & Sky, DangerTV, and Graham Media are the latest companies to join the independent industry forum.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) announced today its newest members, FilmRise, Gusto TV, Gunpowder & Sky, DangerTV, and Graham Media. The new members join Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Cineverse, Future Today, kweliTV, Revry, The E.W. Scripps Company, Tastemade, TMB (Trusted Media Brands), and Vevo who together founded the ISA in June 2023.

The Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) is an industry forum made up of independent streaming providers focused on working collaboratively with a broad range of external stakeholders, including platforms, advertisers, regulators, and other industry participants, to address the key challenges facing our membership and the CTV industry.

"The ISA is thrilled to add five new independent streaming publishers to its roster of members," said Tim Ware, senior vice president of programmatic sales and partnerships for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. "Each new member delivers unique content offerings and illustrates the value and importance of independent content creators to its millions of viewers, which is a primary objective of the Independent Streaming Alliance."

"FilmRise has been a programmer of premium Connected TV inventory since the earliest days of AVOD & FAST, " said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. "As the CTV space continues to evolve, we are excited to join the ISA to help advance initiatives that will allow us all to continue to provide great programming to a rapidly expanding audience."

"We're excited to be joining the ISA and looking forward to contributing to the ISA's standards and practices initiatives as well as the collective scale it will bring to CTV," Javier Saralegui CEO/Founder of DangerTV.

"It's great to be part of this innovative group of streaming trailblazers that are coming together to better navigate this rapidly growing and ever-changing industry," said Floris Bauer, Co-Founder of Gunpowder & Sky.

"We are delighted to be joining the ISA and look forward to working with fellow members and contributing to the evolution of streaming standards and practices," said Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto TV.

In October, an independent study by iSpot revealed that the founding ten ISA members reached 17.9 million US TV households – with the addition of FilmRise, Gusto TV, Gunpowder & Sky, DangerTV, and Graham Media that number would exceed 20 million. This scale further validates the value independent streamers and content creators represent and the reason the ISA was formed – to develop and propose solutions to some of the challenges facing the CTV industry, such as measurement, demand, distribution, and inclusion.

The ISA will continue to recruit members across the spectrum of independent ad-supported video streaming services distributed on televisions and other connected devices.

For more information and/or to apply to join the ISA, please visit www.independentstreamingalliance.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusted Media Brands