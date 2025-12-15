Independent studies show Purple Innovations® Essential and Restore mattresses, with GelFlex Grid® technology, show self-reported pain dropping by 63-68% and sleep quality and comfort significantly improving

Purple's GelFlex Grid® Mattresses Reduce Self-Reported Pain and Improves Sleep in Independent Studies by SleepScore Labs

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple") (NASDAQ: PRPL), the inventor of the GelFlex Grid and a leader in sleep innovation, today announced results from two independent validation studies conducted by SleepScore Labs, Sleep.ai's research organization specializing in validated, real-world sleep measurement. The evaluation confirms that Purple mattresses meaningfully reduce self-reported pain-related sleep disruptions and improve multiple dimensions of objectively measured sleep.

Across two 10-week, in-home studies evaluating Purple's Essentials and Restore mattress collections compared to the research participants' sleep on their original mattresses, SleepScore Labs analyzed more than 3,300 nights of objective and self-reported sleep data. The results reaffirm the GelFlex Grid® as a uniquely effective comfort solution for people whose sleep is impacted by aches and pains.

Participants reported significant reductions in the degree to which nighttime pain interfered with their sleep, including a 68% pain reduction on Purple Essentials and a 63% reduction on Purple Restore. Enhanced sleep and reduced pain are key drivers of daytime well-being. Scientific research has shown that when these basic pillars improve, people often report better cognitive performance, greater vitality, and improved overall wellness.

"Participants reported substantial reductions in the impact of pain on their sleep, alongside changes observed in the sleep tracking data," said Dr. Sharon Danoff-Burg, Senior Principal Research Scientist at SleepScore Labs. "This combination of objective and subjective improvements speaks to the meaningful comfort and support delivered by the Purple Essentials and Purple Restore Mattresses containing GelFlex Grid technology."

Both studies demonstrated objectively measured improvements in participants' sleep, compared to when sleeping on their original mattress, including:

Essentials users fell asleep 8% faster and woke up 6% less often .

and . Restore users spent more time in deep sleep (+3.5 hours per month) and slept longer (+7 hours per month), along with better sleep quality (+3%) and efficiency (+2%).

Participants also reported gains in how restored and satisfied they felt each morning:

Feeling well-rested: +96% (Essentials), +174% (Restore)

+96% (Essentials), +174% (Restore) Self-Reported sleep quality: +90% (Essentials), +170% (Restore)

+90% (Essentials), +170% (Restore) Sleep satisfaction: +127% (Essentials), +214% (Restore)

+127% (Essentials), +214% (Restore) Restore users also reported a 204% increase in their ability to sleep through the night without tossing and turning

Because participants were asked not to change their nighttime routines or sleep environments other than the mattress, the results point to the meaningful impact of the mattress itself.

"These findings reinforce what we hear from Purple sleepers every day," said Rob DeMartini, Chief Executive Officer at Purple. "Our mattresses, featuring the GelFlex Grid, deliver powerful and measurable improvements in sleep and pain. Independent scientific validation confirms that our technology helps people fall asleep easier, sleep better through the night, and experience truly transformative rest. That is our mission: Less pain. Better sleep."

Purple's patented GelFlex Grid was originally developed for medical applications to reduce pressure and support patients with limited mobility. The technology is now central to Purple's mattress designs, offering a unique combination of pressure relief, alignment, and temperature balance.

"We are pleased to see such strong and consistent outcomes from Purple's mattresses with GelFlex Grid technology," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of Sleep.ai. "These results highlight the role that better-designed sleep surfaces can play in reducing pain-related sleep disruption and supporting deeper, more measurable rest. It's a strong validation of Purple's approach and a compelling example of how thoughtful innovation can improve people's nighttime recovery."

Interested partners who want to learn more about the findings can visit the Purple showroom during Las Vegas Winter Market on Monday, January 26, where the Head of Business Development from Sleep.ai will be available to discuss the study and answer questions.

About Purple

Purple exists to help people get the best sleep of their lives — by reducing pain, deepening sleep, and unlocking the potential for brighter dawns and better days. At the center of that mission is our signature innovation, the GelFlex Grid®. Originally developed in medical settings to support the body in its most vulnerable moments, the GelFlex Grid delivers a one-of-a-kind combination of pressure relief, alignment, and temperature balance that helps people fall asleep easier, stay asleep longer, and wake up with less pain.

That same comfort technology extends beyond mattresses into pillows, bedding, and cushions designed to make everyday life feel a little lighter and a lot more comfortable. Because when pain eases and sleep improves, everything else gets better too — your energy, your outlook, and your ability to show up for the moments that matter.

Less pain. Better sleep.

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a leading healthtech company and the world's most advanced sleep intelligence platform, powered by nearly 1 billion hours of objective sleep data and over 250 scientific studies. Through its APIs, SDKs, and consumer app, Sleep.ai enables partners to embed clinically validated, AI-driven sleep technology into their products.

SleepScore Labs, the company's research and validation division, is recognized globally for advancing sleep science. With over a decade of in-home studies and product trials, SleepScore Labs powers the data behind the Sleep.ai platform and validates sleep solutions across the consumer, health, and wellness industries.

Learn more at www.sleep.ai or on LinkedIn .

