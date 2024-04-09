Independent Study Confirms Teach to One Roadmaps Provides Students with a Pathway to Proficiency on State Math Assessments

Analysis shows the impact personalized, competency-based learning can have on student learning outcomes

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Classrooms Innovation Partners (New Classrooms), a not-for-profit organization focused on innovation in K-12 education, released an independent study demonstrating the impact that its supplemental learning product, Teach to One Roadmaps, can have on math achievement.

Researchers at ACS Ventures found that a student's progress on Teach to One Roadmaps was "highly correlated with state assessment scores and were a significant predictor of performance on the state assessment." High levels of predictability held true across students at different achievement levels, grade-levels, and across different skill domains within mathematics.

More importantly, the study found that Teach to One Roadmaps is providing each student with a valid path to proficiency that includes a personalized set of grade-level skills and foundational skills that were not learned in prior years. Every student included in the study who mastered all of their assigned skills scored proficient or above on their state assessment.

Because the program tracks the skills each student masters throughout the year, researchers were able to compare the progress each student made in the program to their performance on state summative assessments. The study included students from three different states. No other data aside from skill-level reporting available in Teach to One Roadmaps and their summative scores were used.

"This report demonstrates what's possible in math when teachers can help students access an instructional path that meets them where they are and gets them to where they need to be," said Joel Rose, Chief Executive Officer of New Classrooms. "Math is cumulative. When students fall behind, they need access to tools that maintain high expectations while also properly accounting for unfinished learning from prior years."

Advocates for personalized, competency-based learning have long sought evidence linking more tailored approaches to learning with objective measures of proficiency. The ACS study demonstrates how meeting individual student and teacher needs can translate into performance on annual state assessments.

About New Classrooms

Founded in 2011, New Classrooms Innovation Partners Inc. is a national nonprofit organization that aims to personalize education for each student through its Teach to One innovative learning solutions. Teach to One was born out of the visionary work of the founders within NYC Public Schools called School of One, which TIME named one of the Best Inventions of the Year in 2009. Teach to One ensures each student learns the right math lesson at the right time and in the right way that best meets their strengths and needs. It is currently used by thousands of students in schools nationwide. To learn more about Teach to One, visit www.teachtoone.org. To learn more about New Classrooms, visit www.newclassrooms.org.

SOURCE New Classrooms Innovation Partners