Independent Study Finds Aura Air Purifier Destroyed 99.99% of Covid-19 Particles Including Delta Variant

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Air , the air purification company offering solutions that make air clean and safe, today announced that Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory released findings demonstrating Aura's effectiveness in purifying indoor air from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. After completing a trial, Aura's smart air purification system was found to destroy 99.99% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 including Delta variant particles within 60 minutes.

Aura Air is also announcing a distribution partnership with Midvale, Utah based ATS , a global company dedicated to providing safe and effective solutions to protect and improve the quality of life. As part of the partnership, ATS will offer Aura Air to customers as part of their suite of indoor air solutions that purify all types and sizes of public, private, and commercial spaces.

"We are excited to work with Aura Air to bring purified air protection to our customers," states Kirk Langston, Executive Vice President of Sales at ATS. "Aura Air's technology is ideal for any indoor gathering place, including but not limited to homes, office buildings, schools, shopping centers, warehouses, restaurants, transportation hubs, government buildings, sports facilities, gyms, and churches."

"We are at a point in the pandemic where everyone should have access to air that is safe to breathe. We are excited to work with ATS to provide just that in all of their public spaces," added Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas.

Aura Found to Destroy Covid

The Aura Air trial was run by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratory , a CAP and CLIA-accredited reference and bioanalytical laboratory which has CDC approval for BSL-3 safety level trials. The results mirrored findings from an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility ( one of the top 10 hospitals in the world ), where Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus.

"The Innovative Bioanalysis Lab results only confirms what we've seen in other studies...Aura Air purifiers kill SARS-CoV-2," states Friedberg. "Through its high filtration levels, Aura Air is able to combat SARS-CoV-2 and the new Delta variant head on and offer the security needed to help the world to return to our daily routines while helping businesses recover from this devastating global pandemic."

To view the full report, visit: https://aura-smart-air-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/AURA+AIR+-+AIR+PURIFIER+AGAINST+AEROSOLIZED+SARS-COV-2.pdf

About Aura Air:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

About ATS:

Founded in 1979, ATS—located in Midvale, Utah—is a forward-thinking global company dedicated to providing safe and effective solutions to protect and improve the quality of life. ATS develops and deploys environmentally safe and effective products to make the world a cleaner, safer and healthier place. ATS is making life safe—from clean, purified air and work surfaces to massive lakes, water systems, and more.

