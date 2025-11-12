Independent Study Finds FMG Delivers 26x ROI and 4x Higher NPS Than Competitors, Fueling Advisor Productivity and Enterprise Growth

Advisors using FMG report higher client retention, faster lead conversion, and an average of four hours saved weekly on marketing.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent independent study conducted by a major consulting practice found that enterprises using FMG's marketing platform achieved an average return on investment (ROI) of 26x, while reporting Net Promoter Scores (NPS) nearly 4x higher than the industry average. The study, based on surveys of FMG customers—including both individual advisors and enterprise firms—quantified the impact of FMG's technology on advisor productivity, marketing efficiency, and revenue growth.

Independent Study Highlights

According to the survey, FMG customers achieved significant, measurable gains:

26x total ROI based on average revenue per advisor, average costs, time saved, and revenue lift

based on average revenue per advisor, average costs, time saved, and revenue lift 4x higher customer NPS than FMG's peer set, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and advocacy

than FMG's peer set, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and advocacy 6% increase in lead conversion rates

in lead conversion rates 5-percentage-point increase in advisor revenue growth

in advisor revenue growth 2-percentage-point improvement in client retention

in client retention 4 hours saved weekly per advisor on marketing-related tasks

Time Savings: A Key Driver of Organic Growth

Advisors using FMG save an average of four hours per week on marketing activities—time that can instead be spent deepening existing client relationships and pursuing new business. With many advisors citing time management as a top challenge, FMG's automation and streamlined workflows have become a key catalyst for organic growth.

"Enterprises today are focused on driving organic growth by empowering advisors to market locally while maintaining brand consistency and compliance," said Scott White, Chief Executive Officer of FMG. "That's where FMG delivers unique value. Our single platform enables firms to integrate newly acquired businesses faster, guide local execution, and remove the marketing bottlenecks that slow scale. The fact that our customers report NPS scores four times higher than the industry average, and 26x ROI, underscores both the impact and the experience FMG delivers. We're not just helping firms grow; we're helping them grow better."

FMG's Enterprise Growth Reinforces Market Leadership

FMG's enterprise business has tripled from 2021 to 2025, underscoring accelerating demand from the wealth management industry's largest firms. Today, more than 80,000 advisors rely on FMG to communicate with clients, reaching 45 million investors, or roughly one in four investors in the United States.

"FMG is rapidly becoming the organic growth engine for the wealth management industry," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of FMG. "The results of this independent study highlight how FMG helps firms grow across every dimension: acquisition, retention, wallet share, and time efficiency. And it's not just the measurable ROI, it's the experience. Achieving four times the NPS of peers speaks volumes about the trust we've earned and the partnerships we've built. The next wave of this evolution will be powered by AI. We're entering an era where technology can understand an advisor's voice, anticipate client needs, and deliver personalized engagement at scale, much like how Netflix curates what you love to watch. FMG is building that same predictive, generative capability for the advisor-client journey, ensuring firms can drive measurable growth while preserving the authenticity and human connection that define great advice."

About FMG

FMG is the leading all-in-one marketing platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centric marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 advisors who collectively reach over 45 million investors, approximately one in four investors in the United States, FMG is consistently ranked #1 in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. Through its intuitive, centralized platform, FMG enables users to seamlessly manage websites, email, social media, texting, events, blogs, videos, and more, all from one place. By helping firms stay ahead of evolving trends and implement marketing best practices, FMG continues to set the standard for digital marketing in the wealth management industry.

FMG Media Contact

Susan Theder

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG