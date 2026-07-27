Ontario International Airport unveils next-generation passenger screening

Expanded checkpoint delivers faster passenger flow, enhanced security as ONT continues decade of growth

ONTARIO, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers flying through Ontario International Airport (ONT) will enjoy a faster, more seamless security screening experience with the opening of a dramatically expanded passenger screening checkpoint in Terminal 2, with similar enhancements scheduled to open soon in Terminal 4.

New high-tech exit corridors are part of Ontario International Airport's enhanced security screening.

The project, years in the making, represents one of the most significant improvements to the airport's passenger processing system since ONT returned to local ownership nearly a decade ago. Designed to improve passenger flow while incorporating the latest security technologies, the expanded checkpoint is the newest investment in ONT's commitment to providing travelers with a convenient, efficient airport experience.

Since returning to local ownership in November 2016, Ontario International Airport has grown from approximately 4.3 million annual passengers to more than 7 million, making it one of the fastest-growing commercial airports in the United States. The checkpoint expansion was designed to ensure the airport continues meeting that demand while maintaining the convenience that has become a hallmark of the ONT experience.

"The return of Ontario International Airport to local ownership gave us the opportunity to think beyond today's needs and invest for the future," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Ontario Mayor pro Tem. "This project reflects that long-term vision. As millions more travelers choose ONT, we're making sure they enjoy an airport experience that is not only among the safest in the nation, but also among the easiest and most efficient."

The modernization includes two new security screening lanes in Terminal 2, significantly increasing passenger screening capacity during peak travel periods. To create the additional space, the secure exit corridor was relocated west of the existing checkpoint, improving passenger circulation throughout the terminal. The new exit corridor features state-of-the-art technology to enhance and facilitate security.

Enhancements to Terminal 4 will include one new security screening lane and, as in Terminal 2, a secure new exit corridor.

The upgraded checkpoint incorporates advanced security and passenger guidance technologies, including enhanced monitoring systems, new document verification equipment, upgraded closed-circuit television systems and digital information displays that help guide travelers through the screening and exit process.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport