Independent U.S. Presidential Candidate Brock Pierce Announces The Start Of His Weekly Virtual Townhall August 12, 2020 At 5pm EDT

Pierce believes that although tough decisions have to be made for our country to be sustained, he does not want to lead entirely self-inclusive but pass along truth and transparency to the general public so future generations can flourish. Therefore, these weekly conversations will touch on important matters facing our country today, like COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, Health Care, Immigration, The Economy, Environmental Issues, Foreign Policy, Technology and more! Drawing on the emancipatory principles of the American Revolution, Pierce seeks to empower and enfranchise the American people by creating a new way for their political views and positions to be integrated into presidential policy making.

Pierce states, "We are here in service of our nation, our species and our planet. Our collaborative, open-source platform is a unique milestone in American politics. It is providing every American, irrespective of their race, gender, ethnicity, religion, political, educational or economic background, the opportunity to join in the collective effort to transform and heal our nation."

To view and/or participate in the Townhall please go to: www.brock.vote/stream.

To learn more about Brock Pierce For President please visit www.brock.vote.

PR Contact:





Brad Taylor Leslie Taylor Big Machine Agency, LLC® Big Machine Agency, LLC® [email protected] [email protected]

About Brock Pierce

Born into a middle-class home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to a mother who was a preacher and a father who worked in construction, Pierce began his career early as a child-actor, starring in The Mighty Ducks and First Kid. At 16, Pierce's love for technology and its limitless possibilities inspired him to become an entrepreneur and eventually a leader in blockchain technology--a modern vehicle for the American dream.

Upon moving to Puerto Rico in 2017, he immediately prioritized philanthropy after seeing the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind. He later led The Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico based not-for-profit organization, which provides philanthropic resources to Puerto Rico, Caribbean Islands, and the and the indigenous people of the Americas. Integro's programs are designed to revive areas in critical need, empower humans, promote sustainability, and provide the needed resources to thrive. Integro provides urgent relief during times of crisis, working with vetted local charities, organizations, and government agencies to deploy resources efficiently, with fully accountable donations.

Pierce is a frequent public speaker and has spoken at Singularity University, Milken Global Conference, Mobile World Congress, Wired, INK, Stanford University, USC, and UCLA.

He has been featured in numerous publications including The New York Times, Forbes, The London Times, Fortune, Wired, and Rolling Stone.

ABOUT KARLA BALLARD

Karla Ballard is Founder and CEO of YING, a peer to peer skill sharing and global time-sharing platform (IOS /Android App) engaging consumers and brands in a complimentary currency that supports community and individual benefits. YING leverages the growth of the sharing economy's trends and millennials interest in accessing alternative ways to transact services aimed toward building deeper community connections. The platform has a b2b enterprise engagement for NGO's and Corporations as well creating a plug in play sharing ecosystem for any affinity group.

Ms. Ballard was formerly SVP of Participant Media's TAG division, a social-action agency working with brands, foundations and the public sector to ignite compelling campaigns that drove impact in vulnerable communities. Prior to joining Participant Media, she was with Ogilvy & Mather as the SVP and lead for The IMPACT Studio working on projects that ranged from the State of California to Sony Pictures Television. Previously Karla worked at One Economy Corporation where she led a vital division of a $51 million BTOP grant focused broadband adoption and became an appointee to the Federal Communications Committee on Diversity in Media. In addition, she created and led corporate relationships with partners such as Comcast/NBC, Verizon, Participant Media, Sprint, City Year, and others. She is current Advisory Board member to Blue Star Families, Hashtaglunchbag, USC's Next Gen Council for Stephen Spielberg's SHOAH Foundation and Philadelphia250. She currently serves as Global Co-Chair of Shareable. Ballard was a former board member of Alliance for Women in Media and Co-Chair of the Gracie's Awards Gala, the Marcus Graham Project, A Sense of Home. She's been a visiting speaker at Harvard, UCLA, and Georgetown University and is a former board member of the nation's second largest Community College, Northern Virginia Community College. Karla is also the co-founder of the first Urban League in the state of Delaware, The Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and served as the first female national president of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

In 2012 Karla was awarded in NYC the Keepers of the Dream award from the National Action Network.

ABOUT BRITTANY KAISER

Brittany Kaiser is a data rights activist and founder of the Own Your Data Foundation for digital literacy and the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA) for legislative lobbying. She is the author of "Targeted" published globally by Harper Collins and was the main subject of Netflix original documentary The Great Hack, recently nominated for a BAFTA and shortlisted for an Academy Award in 2020. Ms Kaiser has lectured at Harvard University, Oxford University, Columbia and USC.

Early in her career Kaiser volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Howard Dean and John Kerry, and for Barack Obama's run for senate while still in high school. In 2007, she worked full-time for a summer in the new media team of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. In 2014 she volunteered for the "Ready for Hillary" SuperPAC before deciding to support Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary in 2015.

Following her work for these political candidates, Kaiser spent several years engaged with human rights projects around the world, including work for Amnesty International, lobbying at the United Nations and European Parliament to stop crimes against humanity, and contributing to human rights research projects in Asia and Africa.

These activities, together with her background in the Democratic party, caught the attention of Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix who recruited Kaiser to SCL Group, the then-parent company of Cambridge Analytica, as a business-development consultant in late 2014. Brittany was quickly promoted to Director of Program Development, and then served as Director of Business Development in 2015 until through 2018, working on clients worldwide including Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Yes on Brexit.

When Kaiser left Cambridge Analytica in 2018 she made international headlines as a key whistleblower in the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, exposing the abuses of data in elections around the world by testifying before the U.K. parliamentary investigation and releasing documents that would expose Cambridge Analytica's activities to the public.

Born in Houston, Texas, Kaiser grew up in Chicago and attended high school at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. She went on to study at Edinburgh University, before earning post-graduate degrees in international relations at The University of Edinburgh (MA with honors), an LLM in international human rights law at the University of London Birkbeck College, and an Masters in Philosophy in international law and diplomacy at Middlesex University.

SOURCE Brock Pierce For President

Related Links

http://www.brock.vote

