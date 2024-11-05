Independent Veterans of America PAC Launches Largest-Ever Voter Engagement Effort Backing US Senate Hopeful Dan Osborn, Other Unaffiliated Veterans Candidates

With half of all 18 million veterans now self-IDing as independent, turnout among former service members may determine control of White House and Congress.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Veterans of America PAC (https://ivapac.org) has announced a full-spectrum voter engagement campaign in support of Dan Osborn's independent US Senate campaign against Nebraska GOP incumbent Deb Fischer, and other state and local candidates. Recent polls show IVA-endorsed Osborn, a veteran of the US Navy and Nebraska Army National Guard, within the margin of error against his GOP rival in a state where former President Donald Trump holds a 15-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nationally, late-breaking undecided voters are expected to determine which party wins the White House and controls Congress. This, according to Paul Rieckhoff, IVA PAC's founder and CEO, means the country's 18 million veterans, 49% of whom self-identify as independents, will have an outsized impact on today. According to Rieckhoff, a retired Army infantry officer and Iraq war veteran, among younger post-9/11 vets, the percentage identifying as independents, is even higher.

Independent Veterans of America PAC's six-figure investments also support Army veteran Nick Batter's independent campaign for Nebraska's District 13 state legislature seat representing Omaha, and Air Force veteran Jason Taylor's race for Learning Community Coordinating Council in District 6. IVA-PAC's voter engagement operation represents the largest investment to date in support of independent veteran candidates in a US election cycle.

According to Rieckhoff, "Our print, digital and data operations are helping to drive the message that independent veterans are the leaders of tomorrow that America needs now. Dan Osborn and the full slate of candidates we're proud to endorse this cycle are strong, brave and independent candidates who represent hope for all Nebraskans–and all Americans. They also represent a threat to our country's badly broken, hyper-partisan political system that is leaving far too many working people, especially veterans, behind. Independent Veterans of America PAC's efforts include a wide range of candid, strong and independent messages and will feature Medal of Honor Recipient, Former Nebraska Governor and Senator Bob Kerrey and legendary Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Vet Rocky Bleier.

IVA PAC is also sending additional support to independent veteran candidates in South Dakota, Florida, North Carolina and California.

