Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, Announces the Promotion of Four Senior Officers

16 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET
Damon L. Drouet, MBA, Brandon D. Harsell, CPA, Michael J. Hoffman, Sr., JD, Stephanie A. Trejo
HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced the promotions of Damon L. Drouet, MBA to Systems Director, Senior Vice President, Shareholder; Brandon D. Harsell, CPA to Director of Tax Planning, Senior Relationship Officer, Managing Director, Shareholder; Michael J. Hoffman, Sr., JD, Senior Relationship Officer, Senior Vice President; and, Stephanie A. Trejo to Senior Operations Manager, Senior Vice President. "We are pleased to announce these well-earned promotions," remarked Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Their individual and collective dedication to client service is outstanding. We look forward to their ongoing success as they take on these new roles within the company."
Share this article