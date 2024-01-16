Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, Announces the Promotion of Four Senior Officers

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

16 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

Damon L. Drouet, MBA, Brandon D. Harsell, CPA, Michael J. Hoffman, Sr., JD, Stephanie A. Trejo

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced the promotions of Damon L. Drouet, MBA to Systems Director, Senior Vice President, Shareholder; Brandon D. Harsell, CPA to Director of Tax Planning, Senior Relationship Officer, Managing Director, Shareholder; Michael J. Hoffman, Sr., JD, Senior Relationship Officer, Senior Vice President; and, Stephanie A. Trejo to Senior Operations Manager, Senior Vice President. "We are pleased to announce these well-earned promotions," remarked Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Their individual and collective dedication to client service is outstanding. We look forward to their ongoing success as they take on these new roles within the company."

Sentinel Trust serves a diverse group of affluent families, helping them enhance their legacies through their unique personal, business, and philanthropic goals. The company focuses on delivering personal attention to each family to meet their distinctive needs and complex challenges. To learn more about Sentinel Trust, please visit https://www.sentineltrust.com/

About Sentinel Trust Company

Sentinel Trust Company, LBA is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office that provides comprehensive wealth and succession planning, fiduciary, investment management, philanthropic, and family office services to a select group of affluent families and their closely held entities and foundations. Founded in 1997 as the successor to two 40-plus-year-old single-family offices, Sentinel Trust currently serves more than 40 multi-generational families nationwide and is responsible for approximately $6+ billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.sentineltrust.com.

Media Contact:

Lissa S. Gangjee, JD, CFP®, President and CEO

Executive Assistant: Amor M. Joseph 

713.559.9589

[email protected]

SOURCE Sentinel Trust Company, LBA

