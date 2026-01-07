Independent Wealth Management Firm, Sentinel Trust Company, LBA Announces the Promotion of Five Senior Officers

News provided bySentinel Trust Company, LBA
Jan 07, 2026, 10:25 ET
David L. Zahn, CPA, CFP®, Christi N. Arrington, CPA, Mayra A. De Leon, CPA, SueEllyn Kunkel, Ingrid Y. Tang, MBA, CFA®, CAIA
HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Trust Company, LBA, an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced the promotions of David L. Zahn, CPA, CFP® to Managing Director, Director of Client Service, Senior Relationship Officer; Christi N. Arrington, CPA to Senior Vice President, Senior Accounting Manager; Mayra A. De Leon, CPA to Senior Vice President, Senior Corporate and Benefits Accountant; SueEllyn Kunkel to Senior Vice President, Operations Manager; and, Ingrid Y. Tang, MBA, CFA®, CAIA to Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager – Corporate Finance & Venture Capital. "We are incredibly pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions," remarked Lissa S. Gangjee, President and CEO of Sentinel Trust. "Their individual and collective dedication to both our clients and shareholders is outstanding. We look forward to their ongoing success."
