Independent Women's Forum Announces the Launch of the Center for Economic Opportunity

The CEO will publish research and analysis on economic trends, labor policy, and tech policy with a focus on women. It will also tell the stories of individuals whose financial independence and economic security have been undermined by well-meaning but harmful public policies. The CEO will make the case for reforming government policies to create new and better opportunities for work.

IWF's Patrice Onwuka will lead the Center for Economic Opportunity as its director. Onwuka brings over a decade of experience working on issues related to the economy, employment, and technology. She is a frequent commentator on national television and radio programs, and her opinions have been published in the Washington Post, USA Today, CNBC, Bloomberg, and other prominent outlets.

"The Center for Economic Opportunity will be a powerful new program at IWF to build knowledge and evidence to support policies that advance economic freedom, opportunity, power, and influence," said IWF Chairman Heather R. Higgins. "Our voice will provide an important counter to the prevailing views of leftist economic theory and policy."

IWF President Carrie Lukas added, "Patrice is the perfect person to lead this center. She has a deep grounding in public policy and economics, but also a unique talent for bringing issues to life and explaining the real-world effects of public policies. We live in a time of such tremendous advancement and change made possible by a market-based, free enterprise system. Unfortunately, that's being put in jeopardy by economic and labor policies that could turn back the clock on women's advancement. We launched the Center for Economic Opportunity to ardently defend our free-enterprise system and to put forward solutions that work for women, not against them."

"It is my honor to serve as the director of the CEO," said CEO Director Patrice Onwuka. "America is a land of opportunity. Opportunity drew my family to this country 30 years ago. And opportunity inspires me to fight back against the command-and-control, redistributionist policies that erode our freedoms, stifle economic mobility, and kill dreams. Every woman and man should be empowered to use their God-given talent and abilities to pursue fulfilling work and carve out the life they desire."

Independent Women's Forum is dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.

Independent Women's Forum's Center for Economic Opportunity (CEO) aims to educate the public about how government policies impact people's opportunities for economic development and upward mobility.

