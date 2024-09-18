Independent Women's Voice Introduces The Riley Gaines Stand With Women Scorecard

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Independent Women's Voice (IWV) is proud to introduce The Riley Gaines "Stand with Women" Scorecard as a first-of-its-kind resource that assigns a scores to candidates for federal office, including the presidential candidates, based on their past decisions and actions and on whether they intend to support legislation that preserves female opportunities and private spaces. In partnering with Riley Gaines, ambassador for Independent Women's Voice, the Scorecard will help raise widespread awareness among the public and hold policymakers accountable for standing up against the increasing threats to women's rights, opportunities, and spaces.

"It is unbelievable that we've reached a place in America where we have to ask candidates if they can define the word 'woman,' and yet here we are. This isn't complicated: our leaders either stand with women or they don't. Increasingly, women and girls are getting hurt on playing fields and losing roster spots and titles to men. This is ludicrous and it must stop," said Riley Gaines, Independent Women's Voice ambassador. "That's exactly why I partnered with Independent Women's Voice to develop a tool that gives every American clarity on whether or not their candidates Stand with Women through our Stand with Women Scorecard. If you are a person who cares about your daughters competing with a man, who wants your granddaughter to feel safe and comfortable changing with her team in a locker room then check how your candidates score. I'm done standing idly by and waiting for Congress to act. No longer can they hide behind complicated votes and politicking on Capitol Hill. With the Riley Gaines Stand with Women Scorecard, we're bringing it all to the forefront. This is such an innovative tool and I hope it brings true accountability to Congress and ensures we all know who stands with women and who does not."

"The Riley Gaines Stand with Women Scorecard provides needed accountability and measures the degree to which candidates and elected officials will fight against erasing the realities of women and girls. It is time Americans have this information," said Heather R. Higgins, Independent Women's Voice CEO.

The Scorecard — found at RileyGainesScorecard.com — will have three factors that contribute to an "approved" score:

Candidates that have signed the Stand with Women Commitment or publicly declared their support for female-only sports and acknowledged the differences between the two sexes; Congressional incumbents who have voted "YAY" to pass the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" ( H.J. Res. 165 ) and/or voted "YAY" to repeal the Biden-Harris administration's illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX ( H.R. 734 ); Senate incumbents must have co-sponsored the Congressional Review Act resolution to strike down the Biden administration's unlawful Title IX regulation ( S.J. Res. 9 ) and/or voted to allow the "Protections of Women and Girls in Sports Act" from having a floor vote.

The Scorecard lists candidates and incumbents in U.S. Senate and House races, as well as the presidency. There are three scores:

Riley Gaines Approved

Failed

Unknown position

The Battle Box, a unique feature of the Scorecard, allows users to populate a candidate matchup by checking the checkboxes on the left hand side of the scorecard. This feature will also be exportable by PDF and to X so that races can be amplified.

Following election day, the Riley Gaines "Stand with Women" Scorecard will transition from scoring candidates to scoring the incoming congressional class based on their votes in Congress, as part of a continual effort to hold leaders accountable for safeguarding women's sex-based rights.

