Independent Women's Voice Testifies Before Alabama Legislature in Support of HB 111 & SB 92 to Establish Legal Definitions of Sex-Based Words

News provided by

Independent Women's Voice

21 Feb, 2024, 16:42 ET

Alabama moves to codify 'male' and 'female' terms in law.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Independent Women's Voice (IWV) Ambassador Paula Scanlan testified in support of Alabama House Bill 111, which, if passed, would codify definitions of common sex-based words such as 'woman,' 'man,' 'male,' and 'female.' The legislation, introduced by Representative Susan DuBose which has a Senate companion (SB 92) introduced by Senator April Weaver, would define words already in use throughout state statutes and offer courts and agencies clarity on what these words mean.

If passed, HB 111 and SB 92 would:

  1. Define sex-based terms already used across Alabama code;
  2. Declare Alabama's interest in protecting certain single-sex spaces; and,
  3. Ensure the accuracy of public data collection.

Paula Scanlan, IWV ambassador and former NCAA swimmer and teammate of Lia Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania, emphasized the need for Alabama to codify male and female terms in law to ensure women aren't subjects of sex-discrimiation and suffer like she did. "HB 111 and SB 92 should not be controversial."

During her testimony, Scanlan shared her perspective as a sexual assault survivor, explaining how women with sexual trauma are adversely impacted by activist efforts to reinterpret the legal meaning of sex-based words—effectively rewriting anti-discrimination law and opening up women's single-sex spaces to men.

"I share my experience today to qualify why it is so important for the Alabama legislature to pass House Bill 111. If passed into law, this bill would help protect women's hard earned rights," Scanlan said. "By codifying the meaning of male and female terms in state law, we protect our laws from being manipulated by those who would gaslight women into thinking their privacy is bigotry."

Jennifer Braceras, vice president for legal affairs at Independent Women's Voice and founder of Independent Women's Law Center, explained, "I want to be clear about something: HB 111 and SB 92 do not create any special rights for women. Nor do they take rights away from others. What they do is prevent judges and bureaucrats from distorting current law to advance a woke agenda. Alabama knows what a woman is. It's time its laws did too."

Media Inquiries:
Lynn Hatcher
Director of Communications
[email protected]

www.iwv.org

Independent Women's Voice fights for women by expanding support for policy solutions that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being.

SOURCE Independent Women's Voice

Also from this source

Independent Women's Voice Holds Press Conference Celebrating New Mexico Women's Bills Of Rights (HB 205)

Independent Women's Voice Holds Press Conference Celebrating New Mexico Women's Bills Of Rights (HB 205)

Today, Independent Women's Voice (IWV) joined New Mexico lawmakers in a joint press conference to celebrate the introduction of HB 205—IWV's Women's...

Independent Women's Voice Joins New Mexico Lawmakers To Advance Women's Bills Of Rights, Urge Governor Lujan Grisham To Stand With Women

On Tuesday, February 13, Independent Women's Voice (IWV) will join New Mexico lawmakers in a joint press conference to celebrate the introduction of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Women

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.