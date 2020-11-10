Independent Workforce Platform MBO Partners® Expands to the United Kingdom and Ireland via Acquisition

This acquisition underscores MBO Partners' existing international capabilities. Tweet this

The companies will leverage MBO's brand, leadership and experience to further support their network of enterprise clients and independent services-based microbusinesses. The acquisition will supplement MBO's existing capabilities with localized expertise and experience in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We are delighted to add this proven and established fulfillment capability in the UK and Irish markets to our platform," said David Cassar, global head of international programs for MBO Partners. "Our clients work globally, and so do we. Having an in-country presence, as well as local and cultural knowledge, is a business imperative for companies looking to succeed in the future of work. MBO Partners Limited has proven experience and relationships, as well as core capabilities that will expand not just our client base, but our platform's capabilities to do business without borders."

Global spending on the gig economy is estimated at more than $6 trillion annually, according to research group Staffing Industry Analysts, with the United States accounting for around one third of that total.

"We are excited to showcase the capabilities of the full scope of the MBO platform to our shared and growing client base," said Managing Director and Founder Fergal Lennon. "We have worked collaboratively with the MBO Partners team for four years and we are confident that we share the same vision and approach. The United States is a leader in the world of contract work, and we are excited to bring many of these capabilities for the first time to the UK and beyond."

This acquisition underscores MBO Partners' existing international capabilities—which already allows independent professionals to work with their clients in more than 80 countries—and cements MBO's place as the leading platform facilitating work exclusively between independent professionals and enterprise organizations on a global scale. In addition, this acquisition grows the MBO team with in-country professionals across offices in London, Cork and Dublin. Current international clients include Cisco, Biogen, and AON, as well as others that leverage MBO Partners' capabilities across the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Terms of the deal – which was approved by the boards of MBO Partners Ltd. and MBO Partners, respectively, were not publicly disclosed.

