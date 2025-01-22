IndeVets Expands to California, Marking 33rd State in National Growth

Veterinarian staffing company brings flexible, burnout-reducing solutions to doctors and clinics in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IndeVets , a staffing company with the industry's only credentialed, clinically led veterinary team, is proud to announce its expansion into California, marking the company's 33rd state nationwide. This strategic move brings IndeVets' unique model to the key veterinary markets of Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, further solidifying the company's national reach and impact.

With this expansion, veterinarians in California now have access to IndeVets' flexible scheduling options, giving them the freedom to choose when, where, and how they work, which has been proven to significantly reduce burnout and enhance job satisfaction. In turn, veterinary hospitals can access IndeVets' network of credentialed veterinarians who are dedicated to providing exceptional care. Clinics can drive growth, see more patients, play catch-up, and retain patients — all while alleviating the staffing pressures that often lead to burnout in their own staff.

"We're thrilled to expand into California, offering more veterinarians the opportunity to find a better balance between their careers and personal lives," said Michael Raphael, CEO of IndeVets. "This expansion reflects our commitment to supporting the veterinary community and enhancing patient care across the country. We're excited to help clinics in these markets grow, increase patient capacity, and meet the rising demand for care with our highly credentialed vets."

Vet-led since day one, IndeVets was founded in 2017 as a long-term career solution designed to address the mental health and staffing challenges faced by veterinarians and clinics. IndeVets empowers veterinarians by allowing them to build their own schedules with over 5,000 partner hospitals across the country.

"Over the past decade, we've seen a shift in how veterinarians approach their careers. More and more, vets want greater control over their schedules and a career that respects their lives outside of work," said Dr. Marisa Brunetti, Chief Veterinary Officer at IndeVets. "Our model combines the best of the associate and relief vet worlds — stability and flexibility. With robust benefits, professional development, and a strong community of support, we offer a sustainable and fulfilling career path. We're proud to bring this innovative approach to veterinarians and clinics in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego."

IndeVets' expansion into California follows impressive growth, marked by multiple accolades. For three consecutive years, the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies and certified as a Great Place to Work®, reflecting its commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for veterinarians.

IndeVets is now hiring veterinarians and partnering with hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. Veterinarians can apply at indevets.com/apply , and hospitals interested in flexible staffing solutions can learn more at indevets.com/for-hospitals/become-a-partner .

Doctor-driven and vet-led since day one, IndeVets was founded in 2017 to bring balance, fulfillment, and joy to veterinary medicine. In an industry burdened by extreme burnout, we've created new ways to work so veterinarians can achieve professional success without personal compromise. We empower vets with the freedom to build their own schedules, choosing when, where, and how they work at thousands of partner hospitals nationwide. Our associate vets receive deep-seated support and select roles tailored to their evolving needs. We are redefining the industry by growing the businesses of our partner hospitals with the best vets, who are once again fueled by passion for vet med. Officially certified as a Great Place to Work®.

