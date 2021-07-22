IndeVets Expands to Detroit, Michigan

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinarian staffing agency IndeVets announces that its expanding operations to Detroit, Michigan, bringing its innovative, flexible approach west. Their belief is that when you choose where, when, and how often you work, it leads to better health and happiness. Not only will be it be the first veterinary staffing company of its kind in the region, but IndeVets' Detroit presence will offer immediate relief to the area's overworked, understaffed animal care providers, taxed by a nationwide veterinary shortage.

According to a 2020 study from Banfield Pet Hospital, an estimated 75 million pets in the U.S. could be without veterinary care by 2030 due, in part, to staffing shortages. One reason is that as baby-boomer veterinarians retire (approaching a 2,000-a-year pace), the shortage grows. The fallout from the shortage is linked to staff burnout, compassion fatigue, potentially declining care and limited access.

IndeVets are fulltime employees who enjoy flexible hours and placements, competitive pay and benefits, all of which improves quality of life, including mental health.

"After proving this model closer to home, we are heading west," commented founder and CEO Michael Raphael. "I'm excited to share the IndeVets story with animal hospitals in Detroit. Our highly qualified, friendly veterinarians bring a great energy to our partner hospitals, helping to cover critical exam and surgery shifts. We're hiring now in the area and looking to build the IndeVets' story with doctors looking to create happier and healthier futures."

"We are thrilled with IndeVets," says Hakim Franklin, Hospital Administrator at Mt. Airy Animal Hospital. "The doctors are really good, and I have never been dissatisfied."

Based in Philadelphia, IndeVets currently serves 1000 hospitals in 16 states up and down the East Coast, with plans to expand nationally by 2027.

IndeVets offers veterinary staffing done right. We unite the nation's top veterinarians and animal hospitals to deliver what matters most in animal care; happy, healthy doctors performing at their best. When doctors are in control of their schedules, they're happier. The same goes for hospital teams who can breathe easier about their staffing. Together, IndeVets' doctors and hospital partners are making the world of veterinary medicine a better, happier place.

