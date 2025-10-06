Index Engines™ and Hitachi Vantara Advance Enterprise Cyber Resilience with AI-Driven, SLA-Backed Clean Data Recovery Innovation

Hitachi Vantara: Ransomware Detection powered by CyberSense® Uniquely Delivers 99.99% Accurate Data Corruption Detection and Guaranteed Clean Data Recovery at Up to Twice the Speed of Alternatives, Minimizing Downtime and Risk

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, the leader in cyber resiliency solutions, and Hitachi Vantara, the data storage and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE:6501), today announced a strategic partnership that positions both companies at the forefront of the rapidly expanding cyber resilience market. The collaboration integrates Index Engines' industry-leading CyberSense® AI-driven data integrity technology with Hitachi Vantara's trusted, enterprise-grade, and 100% available Virtual Storage Platform One Block (VSP One Block) hybrid cloud data infrastructure—delivering a unified solution backed by a Cyber Resilience Guarantee from Hitachi Vantara that enables rapid, guaranteed clean data recovery for predictable business continuity. The solution is now available globally.

Together, the companies deliver Ransomware Detection powered by CyberSense, the only solution combining AI-driven ransomware data corruption detection, immutable data protection, and clean data recovery assurance. This integrated approach reduces complexity, minimizes threats with 99.99% SLA-backed detection, and enables rapid, confident recovery across hybrid environments by scanning and restoring from AI-validated, immutable snapshots in seconds to minimize data loss, downtime, and reinfection risk.

Strategic Partnership Drives Significant Market Expansion and Value

This strategic alliance significantly amplifies each company's market position and competitive advantage. For Index Engines, the partnership with Hitachi Vantara's global enterprise customer base opens new market segments and accelerates growth in the $150+ billion cybersecurity market. For Hitachi Vantara, integrating CyberSense's proven AI-driven capabilities enhances VSP One's resilience and automation, guaranteeing customers achieve predictable, clean data recovery in seconds after a cyberattack.

"Cyber resilience is no longer optional; it's mission-critical," said Jim McGann, CMO, Index Engines. "By combining CyberSense's patented ML model and 99.99% accuracy in ransomware corruption detection with Hitachi Vantara's enterprise-grade data resilient infrastructure, we're delivering a turnkey solution that dramatically reduces downtime, data loss, and provides confidence during recovery."

Delivering Transformational Customer Outcomes

The joint solution creates immediate, measurable value for enterprise customers through dramatic improvements in cyber resilience capabilities. Organizations can expect up to twice the recovery speed of alternative solutions and a massive reduction in reinfection risk with ESG-validated 99.99% ransomware data corruption detection, while maintaining business continuity during critical recovery scenarios and minimizing the impact of a cyberattack.

"Businesses today face unprecedented pressure from cyber threats, regulatory demands, and IT complexity," said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara. "This partnership streamlines enterprise risk reduction with trusted, intelligent cyber infrastructure that goes beyond traditional data storage – it's a complete cyber resilient solution that guarantees data availability, resilience, and efficiency. We're providing our customers with confidence that their data is not just stored, but always protected and recoverable."

Comprehensive Market Solution for Critical Industries

The integrated solution specifically addresses the needs of mid-sized to large enterprises in highly regulated sectors including finance, healthcare, and government – markets where data integrity and rapid recovery are non-negotiable requirements. By supporting the NIST Cybersecurity Framework's core pillars of Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover, the partnership delivers a complete compliance-ready cyber resilience strategy rather than point solutions.

Key Partnership Benefits and Market Impact For Enterprise Customers:

Recovery Confidence : 99.99% SLA for ransomware corruption detection and clean data recovery guarantee eliminates guesswork in critical response scenarios

: 99.99% SLA for ransomware corruption detection and clean data recovery guarantee eliminates guesswork in critical response scenarios Dramatic Downtime Reduction : Restores clean data up to twice as fast as alternatives, in as little as 30 seconds per snapshot, to meet customer SLAs and sustain operations.

: Restores clean data up to twice as fast as alternatives, in as little as 30 seconds per snapshot, to meet customer SLAs and sustain operations. Future-Proof Resilience: Detects evolving threats with a patented AI training process and behavior-based analytics, eliminating constant updates and minimizing future cyber risk.

Detects evolving threats with a patented AI training process and behavior-based analytics, eliminating constant updates and minimizing future cyber risk. Seamless Integration : Preserves existing infrastructure investments while enhancing cyber resilience

: Preserves existing infrastructure investments while enhancing cyber resilience Comprehensive Protection: Reduces data loss and ransomware reinfection by recovering to the nearest recovery point from immutable, AI-validated clean snapshots.

Proven Technology Foundation

The partnership builds on Index Engines' legacy of innovation and industry-leading AI processes, trusted by over 1,600 organizations across 50 industries to scan more than 5 exabytes of data daily. Combined with Hitachi Vantara's enterprise-grade infrastructure and global support capabilities, the solution provides the reliability and scale that large enterprises demand.

About Index Engines

Index Engines leads the cyber resiliency market, helping organizations build infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. The company's flagship CyberSense solution provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting data corruption, empowering organizations to confidently navigate cyber threats, reduce risk, and minimize the impact of ransomware attacks in an ever-evolving cyber landscape. Learn more at https://indexengines.com/products/cybersense-for-hitachi-vsp/.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara transforms how data fuels innovation as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. The company provides the data foundation that the world's leading innovators rely on through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management, and digital expertise, helping customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. Learn more at www.hitachivantara.com.

