Index Engines' CyberSense Announces 99.99% SLA in Detecting Ransomware Corruption, Empowering Smarter Recovery

Validated by Enterprise Strategy Group, CyberSense's AI-driven machine learning models precisely determines data corruption and enables intelligent recovery from ransomware attacks to support Cyber Storage resiliency

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Security company Index Engines announced an industry-first in cyber resiliency today, a 99.99% service level agreement (SLA) for CyberSense® to accurately detect corruption due to ransomware.

Driven by advanced AI-based analysis and full-content inspection of data, CyberSense ensures the detection of even the most sophisticated corruption caused by the latest ransomware variants for a smarter recovery.

"ESG was guided through the comprehensive machine learning process that feeds the CyberSense AI-engine, which leverages thousands of actual ransomware variants, sophisticated intermittent encryption variants, tens of millions of data sets along with backup data sets to test the AI," said Alex Arcilla, Senior Analyst, Validation Services, Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Ultimately, the results were greater than 99.99% in confidently detecting signs of corruption."

Today's threat landscape requires organizations to be increasingly resilient with their data protection strategies. The average cost of a ransomware breach is $5.13 million, with companies down for an average of 22 days after an attack.

Traditional data protection methods fall short as they primarily focus on identifying obvious indicators of data compromise such as unusual changes in compression, metadata, and thresholds, which can be easily bypassed by sophisticated ransomware. These approaches do not provide the level of insight into a ransomware attack that is required to support smarter recovery and avoid frequent false positives and negatives.

The CyberSense 99.99% SLA is validated through rigorous testing against real-world scenarios with live ransomware. By leveraging AI to perform deep content inspection, CyberSense achieves unprecedented accuracy in detecting data corruption.

"This new SLA sets the standard for data resiliency in cyber storage," said Jim McGann, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Index Engines. "Existing storage platforms must upgrade their capabilities to support intelligent recovery from ransomware attacks. Our strategic partners, including Dell and Infinidat, benefit from our new SLA to provide their customers with enhanced resiliency, minimizing the impact bad actors have on their business operations."

Modern ransomware variants are increasingly performing stealth corruption of data. Continuous validation of data integrity is crucial to minimize downtime and simplify the recovery processes, thereby mitigating the negative impacts of ransomware attacks.

Without this level of accuracy provided by CyberSense, organizations will remain vulnerable to ransomware attacks and will face elongated downtime and complex recovery processes that will negatively impact their organizations.

Arcilla added: "I was greatly impressed with the thorough and ongoing measures Index Engines takes to train its AI in order to uphold their 99.99% confidence standards, along with its roadmap to improve its ability to detect ransomware corruption with even greater accuracy."

CyberSense is currently deployed at thousands of organizations worldwide and sold through strategic partnerships with leading organizations. This includes Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery, Infinidat Infinisafe with Cyber Detection, and IBM Storage Sentinel.

About Index Engines

Index Engines is the world's leading AI powered analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware. The company's CyberSense® product empowers organizations to detect ransomware and data corruption and facilitate rapid recovery from attacks. CyberSense is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide.

