Index Exchange and Gracenote Team to Enhance Contextual Intelligence in Programmatic Streaming TV

Collaboration marks the first SSP integration of Gracenote IDs, enabling show-level transparency, brand suitability, and post-campaign reporting

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Exchange Inc. (Index), one of the world's largest independent supply-side platforms (SSPs), and Gracenote , the content data business unit of Nielsen, today announced the industry's first SSP integration of Gracenote contextual intelligence. The collaboration also makes Index the first SSP to embed Gracenote's brand safety segments and granular Do-Not-Air (DNA) controls directly into its platform.

Major publishers already use Gracenote program metadata and content IDs to power search and discovery for streaming viewers, helping those viewers connect with the content they love. By extending these same IDs into Index's platform, publishers can now package streaming supply with rich contextual data and provide show-level targeting and transparency. Most importantly, publishers keep full control over when and with whom they share contextual data, supporting their monetization strategies and protecting their data.

For buyers, this means more confident planning and precise activation across streaming TV. Gracenote-powered segments and DNA lists give marketers the ability to align ads with the right shows while avoiding placements in content that doesn't fit their brand standards.

"This collaboration is about making contextual signals practical for programmatic," said Catherine Cho, Lead Product Manager, Streaming TV at Index Exchange. "By building Gracenote's capabilities directly into our workflow, we're turning show-level data into tools that buyers and publishers can actually put into action."

The collaboration extends to program-level delivery reports, equipping buyers with transparency into adjacent content and ad performance at a program level. These insights enhance confidence in streaming TV spend while introducing optimization techniques designed for programmatic environments.

"Gracenote's collaboration with Index Exchange pushes the boundaries of what's possible in programmatic CTV advertising as brands shift to streaming," said Kanishk Prasad, VP of Product at Gracenote. "By combining our rich metadata and content IDs with Index's powerful platform, we're enabling smarter, real-time decisions that improve campaign outcomes for brands, elevate premium content and improve CTV as a channel."

Together, Index and Gracenote are helping to build a more contextually aware, transparent, and responsible advertising ecosystem — one that empowers marketers while respecting the needs of streaming TV publishers.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We're a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 40M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 70+ languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com .

SOURCE Gracenote