Index Fund Advisors (IFA) Hires Former Senior Investment Consultant to Drive Expansion of Institutional Investment Plan Business

News provided by

Index Fund Advisors, Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announced today that Mark J. Higgins, CFA, CFP® has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President, Institutional Advisor to expand its presence in the institutional market. Mr. Higgins brings more than twelve years of experience serving large institutional investors, such as endowments, foundations, public pension plans, and a variety of corporate plans. He is also a widely respected financial historian and author. His articles appear regularly in publications, such as the Museum of American Finance's Financial History magazine and the CFA Institute's Enterprising Investor. Finally, his upcoming book, Investing in U.S. Financial History, provides a comprehensive, 233-year history of the U.S. financial system. Mr. Higgins recounted how his research led him to IFA:

Continue Reading
Mark Higgins
Mark Higgins

"Over the past four years, I have buried myself in the past to understand how the U.S. financial system and investment management industry evolved. The discoveries inevitably led me to IFA. History and personal experience revealed that the greatest challenge for trustees is managing the structural instability of their governance. Therefore, I firmly believe that the best strategy for achieving long-term success is to establish a sensible and durable risk-appropriate target allocation, adhere to a disciplined rebalancing strategy, and utilize passively managed index funds. After years of searching, I am both excited and relieved to have found a firm committed to this philosophy."

IFA Founder and CEO, Mark Hebner added, "We are excited to have Mark join the IFA team to further build upon the strong foundation we have built in the institutional market. His background in financial history, coupled with his extensive experience working with large institutional investors, will be crucial to delivering a more suitable governance and investment approach to institutional plan trustees."

About IFA

Founded in 1999, IFA is a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm that provides risk-appropriate, returns-optimized, globally diversified investment strategies with a fiduciary standard of care. Based in Irvine, California, IFA provides investment advice to individual and institutional accounts, including, IRA's, 401(k), 403(b), pensions, endowments, foundations, non-profits, corporations, public and private institutions.

As of June 30, 2023, more than 2,400 clients nationally entrusted IFA to manage approximately $4.71 billion of their assets.  

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Index Fund Advisors, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.