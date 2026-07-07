Index Fund Advisors' Mark J. Higgins Recognized by CFA Institute and Museum of American Finance

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Fund Advisors (IFA) announced that Mark J. Higgins, CFA, CFP®, has been recognized for his contributions to investment research and financial education through honors from both the CFA Institute and the Museum of American Finance.

Mark Higgins

In May 2026, Higgins was recognized as one of approximately three dozen "Voices of Influence" by the CFA Institute's Research and Policy Center. The recognition reflects his extensive body of work, which includes appearances on multiple CFA-related podcasts, more than twenty published articles and blogs, a presentation at the CFA Institute's CFA Live 2025 conference, and presentations at several CFA Society events.

Much of Higgins' recent work has focused on the evolution of private markets and his growing concerns regarding the risks associated with private equity and private credit. His work examines how incentives, market structure, and historical patterns may influence investor outcomes.

Higgins has also been recognized for his role as guest curator of the "Investing in U.S. Financial History" exhibit at the Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of American Finance, which will open to the public on July 3, 2026. The exhibit features six interactive digital panels that map the financial history of the United States from 1790 to the present. The museum licensed the exhibit's content from Higgins's book, Investing in U.S. Financial History: Understanding the Past to Forecast the Future.

Higgins joined Index Fund Advisors following a 12-year career in institutional investment consulting. As his career progressed, he developed a deep appreciation for evidence-based investing and was drawn to IFA because it is a firm that has consistently advocated for the exclusive use of passive investment strategies as part of its investment philosophy. Higgins is a Senior Vice President at IFA where he serves institutional and high-net-worth clients. Higgins explained his transition:

"IFA was one of the few places where I felt I could fully align my work and values with evidence-based investing. The evidence strongly suggests that low-cost, passively managed portfolios in traditional asset classes have historically strong outcomes for investors. Ironically, many investors consider this a deeply contrarian strategy."

Mark Hebner, Founder and CEO of Index Fund Advisors, said Higgins' accomplishments reflect the firm's longstanding commitment to investor education and evidence-based investing.

"We are thrilled to have Mark as a member of the IFA team. His commitment to investor education and evidence-based investing aligns perfectly with our mission of helping investors make better decisions grounded in solid research."

About Index Fund Advisors

Founded in 1999, Index Fund Advisors (IFA) is a fee-only investment advisory firm that provides fiduciary investment advice through globally diversified, low-cost, passive investment strategies for individual and institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2026, more than 2100+ clients nationwide entrusted IFA to manage approximately $6.7 billion in assets. This material is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or applicable to all investors. All investing involves risk.

Media Contact:

Wes Long

[email protected]

949-428-0435

SOURCE Index Fund Advisors, Inc.