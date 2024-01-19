InDex Pharmaceuticals announces expected cash balance per March 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) ("InDex Pharmaceuticals") today announced that remaining commitments for the company have been quantified, and the expected cash balance per March 31, 2024, amounts to SEK 180-190 million.

The amount includes all closing costs for the phase III program CONCLUDE, even though activities for closing the phase III program will continue also after March 31, 2024. The company will have additional operating costs required to fulfill obligations of a listed company after March 31, 2024 amounting to SEK 0.6-0.8 million per month.

InDex Pharmaceuticals is currently looking at alternatives for the company's future. The company's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, amounts to SEK 294 million.

The concluding results from the terminated Induction Study 1 of the phase III program CONCLUDE are expected in the latter part of February 2024 and will be communicated at that timepoint.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief
InDex Pharmaceuticals has a vision to help patients with immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. The company is focusing on the drug candidate cobitolimod, a first in class mode-of-action, with the aim to offer an effective and safe treatment option. Cobitolimod was being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE for moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine.

InDex Pharmaceuticals is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

