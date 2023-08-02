InDex Pharmaceuticals has been granted a new patent in Europe for the commercial formulation of cobitolimod

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new formulation patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the European Patent Office. The patent provides protection of the enema formulation of cobitolimod, that is currently under evaluation in the ongoing phase III program CONCLUDE.

The patent (European patent application number EP 22 785 698.6) will provide an exclusivity period until September 2042, with the possibility of up to 5 years extension upon market approval.

"We are pleased that this important patent has been granted by the European Patent Office," said Jenny Sundqvist, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "It is a key component in our robust patent portfolio for cobitolimod as it specifically protects the intended commercial product and provides broader protection than a method of use patent."

InDex Pharmaceuticals has filed corresponding patent applications in additional strategically important territories around the world.

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 07:30 CET on August 2, 2023.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

Information in this press release is intended for investors.

