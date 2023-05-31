InDex Pharmaceuticals' investor call at 15:00 CET on June 1

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) will hold an investor call in light of today's press release announcing the company's license agreement. The investor call will take place on June 1, 2023 at 15:00 CET via MS Teams.

The investor call will be hosted by CEO Jenny Sundqvist and Deputy CEO and CFO Johan Giléus. A short presentation, which will be held in English, will be followed by a Q&A session open to all viewers via the chat function. 

If you wish to attend the call, please log in at: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDZlODIzY2QtYzk2NC00NDY0LTkwNjctMTcwZDNhMTE0YTAx%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2279027c63-7166-4893-aab5-150a26f6aa50%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22bc0dd025-f6fb-4ac2-b41e-0d5e02e053e5%22%7d

You can also call in (audio only) using number: +46 8 505 218 37 and phone conference ID: 317 952 584#.

Jenny Sundqvist, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Johan Giléus, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 18:55 CET on May 31, 2023.

This is an English translation of the Swedish press release. In case of discrepancies between the English translation and the Swedish press release, the Swedish press release shall prevail.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

