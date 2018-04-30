IndexIQ And Chaikin Analytics To Ring The Opening Bell At Nasdaq On Monday, April 30th

Attending this milestone event will be Yie-Hsin Hung, CEO of New York Life Investment Management, joined by Marc Chaikin, founder and CEO of Chaikin Analytics, along with several key members of the IndexIQ team, including Jon Zimmerman and Sal Bruno, COO and CIO, respectively, of IndexIQ.

Underlying both CSML and CLRG are indexes that leverage the Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating. The Chaikin Power Gauge is a model that combines four primary factors (value, growth, technical and sentiment) to select stocks with the potential to provide enhanced returns over time.

About IndexIQ

IndexIQ, a New York Investment Management (NYLIM) company, is a global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a decade of offering highly differentiated and innovative long-term solutions to retail and institutional investors. Today, with assets under management of $4 billion, IndexIQ leverages the first-class asset management capabilities of NYLIM's multi-boutique platform into its suite of offerings which include: fixed income, equities, alternatives and specialty asset classes.

For additional information on IndexIQ, visit IQETFS.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Chaikin Analytics

Chaikin Analytics LLC delivers proven stock analytics to investors and traders, based on the Chaikin Power Gauge, a 20-factor alpha model proven effective at identifying a stock's potential. Chaikin pioneered the 1st real-time analytics workstation for portfolio managers and stock traders, now part of Thomson Reuters' institutional workstation, and developed computerized stock selection models and technical indicators, including Chaikin Money Flow, which are industry standards. For additional information on

Chaikin Analytics visit https://www.chaikinanalytics.com/advisors/

Consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and the statement of additional information includes this and other relevant information about the Fund and are available by visiting IQetfs.com or calling 1-888-474- 7725. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

New York Life Investments is a service mark and name under which New York Life Investment Management LLC does business. New York Life Investments, an indirect subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company, New York, New York 10010, provides investment advisory products and services. IndexIQ® is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC. ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS) is the principal underwriter of the ETFs. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a distributor of the ETFs and the principal underwriter of the IQ Multi-Strategy Plus Fund. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is located at 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with NYLIFE Distributors LLC. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC. Marc Chaikin and Chaikin Analytics are not affiliated with New York Life Investment Management LLC.

