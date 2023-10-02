India - Air Freshener Market in India size to increase by USD 103.58 million between 2022 to 2027, Spray type to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - air freshener market size is expected to grow by USD 103.58 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. Product launches are notably driving the air freshener market in India. However, factors such as Health issues associated with air fresheners may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Spray, Liquid, Gel, Electric, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Home, and Bathroom). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Air Freshener Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The spray segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aerosol air fresheners or sprays are economical because they allow to choose the exact amount of air freshener that they wish to dispense. This will ensure that they do not spray an excessive amount. They are majorly used in sectors like commercial and automotive. Such advantages of spray or aerosol air fresheners have raised the demand for them in a variety of application fields. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the spray segment of the air freshener market in India during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of essential oils in air fresheners is an emerging air freshener market trend in India. Essential oils are natural compounds extracted from plants. They offer a multitude of benefits, such as therapeutic and anti-bacterial properties. For instance, tea tree oil, a popular essential oil, is beneficial for pain and stress relief, sore joints, headaches, and migraines. Similarly, lavender, rosemary, and tea tree oil help fight bacteria and viruses, improve digestion, boost immunity, and speed up the healing process. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the air freshener market in India during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The air freshener market in India is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., Newell Brands Inc.

View free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The air freshener dispenser market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,914.9 million.

The Air Care Market size is projected to increase by USD 4,594.12 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027.

Air Freshener Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 103.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.97 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

