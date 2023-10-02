India - Air Freshener Market in India size to increase by USD 103.58 million between 2022 to 2027, Spray type to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

02 Oct, 2023, 03:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - air freshener market size is expected to grow by USD 103.58 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. Product launches are notably driving the air freshener market in India. However, factors such as Health issues associated with air fresheners may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Spray, Liquid, Gel, Electric, and Others) and Application (Automotive, Home, and Bathroom). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Air Freshener Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Air Freshener Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis
The spray segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aerosol air fresheners or sprays are economical because they allow to choose the exact amount of air freshener that they wish to dispense. This will ensure that they do not spray an excessive amount. They are majorly used in sectors like commercial and automotive. Such advantages of spray or aerosol air fresheners have raised the demand for them in a variety of application fields. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the spray segment of the air freshener market in India during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a Free PDF Sample Report.

The rising popularity of essential oils in air fresheners is an emerging air freshener market trend in India. Essential oils are natural compounds extracted from plants. They offer a multitude of benefits, such as therapeutic and anti-bacterial properties. For instance, tea tree oil, a popular essential oil, is beneficial for pain and stress relief, sore joints, headaches, and migraines. Similarly, lavender, rosemary, and tea tree oil help fight bacteria and viruses, improve digestion, boost immunity, and speed up the healing process. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the air freshener market in India during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The air freshener market in India is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., Newell Brands Inc.

Related Reports:

The air freshener dispenser market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,914.9 million.

The Air Care Market size is projected to increase by USD 4,594.12 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027.

Air Freshener Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 103.58 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.97

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABC Compounding Co. Inc., Air Delights Inc., Aromate Industries Co. Ltd., Beaumont Products Inc., CAR-FRESHNER Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enviroscent Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co.Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.T. Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Amway Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

North America - Rail Freight Transportation Market size to grow by USD 42.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, Low transportation cost of freight to drive the growth- Technavio

US - E-Learning Market size is to grow by USD 48.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., and many more - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.