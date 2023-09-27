India - Electric Wire and Cable Market size to increase by USD 2.19 billion during 2022-2027| Growth of renewable power generation in India to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - Electric Wire and Cable Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.19 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period. The growth of renewable power generation in India is a significant driver for the expansion of the electric wire and cable market. This growth has increased the demand for efficient and advanced wiring solutions, as well as reliable interconnections and transmission systems. Solar and wind energy installations across the country rely on electric wires and cables to transfer electricity to distribution grids and consumers, further boosting the market's growth prospects. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Request free sample report here

India - Electric Wire and Cable Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the electric wire and cable market in India : Apar Industries Ltd., Cable Corporation of India Ltd., Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Lapp Holding SE, LS Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLAZA CABLES, Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel, Sark Cables Pvt. Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., Traco Cable Co. Ltd., Universal Cables Ltd., V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

India - Electric Wire and Cable Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trends

Growing adoption of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) underground power cables for long-distance and high-voltage power transfer.

HVDC power systems offer a reliable option for bulk power delivery over extended distances.

The European Commission announces various energy products for cross-border infrastructure construction, aiming to establish an internal energy market and enhance energy supply security. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for HVDC underground power cables.

Challenges

Dependency on materials like copper and aluminum for efficient electricity conduction.

Raw material prices are influenced by factors including supply-demand imbalances, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions.

Price fluctuations in these raw materials affect the cost structure of cable production.

This results in pricing inconsistencies and profitability concerns for manufacturers.

Challenges in maintaining stable pricing for products, leading to forecasting and budgeting difficulties.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

India - Electric Wire and Cable Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by End-user (Railway, Power, Construction, Telecom, and Others) and Type (Power cable and Specialty cable).

During the forecast period, the railway segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion. India, ranking third in the world for the largest railway network, trailing only behind Russia and China, has an extensive rail network consisting of 126,366 kilometers of tracks spanning a distance of 67,956 kilometers. The significant growth in this segment can be attributed to the ongoing expansion and modernization efforts within India's railway network.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample report now

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

