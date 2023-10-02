India - Flexible Packaging Market size to increase by USD 18.65 billion between 2022 to 2027, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Bilcare Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - flexible packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 18.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics costs in India is notably driving the flexible packaging market in India. However, factors such as the Implementation of a new recycling policy in India is increasing operational costs for vendors may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverage industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Personal care industry, and Others) and Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible packaging market in India including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bilcare Ltd. - The company focuses on pharma packaging research solutions and its products. The key offerings of the company include flexible packaging solutions.

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The market growth in the food and beverage industry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products among consumers in India . In addition, the increasing population of young working professionals in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune , Mumbai , and Delhi is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Other segments include Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum).



The market is driven by the growing retail industry in India. Organized retail is growing in India with transforming demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Also, the shift of consumers, especially millennials, from traditional retail to online channels has boosted the share of organized retail in India. In addition, rural FMCG is growing steadily in the country and is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2025. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in India during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible packaging market in India

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of flexible packaging market companies in India companies

Flexible Packaging Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.99 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

