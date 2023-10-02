India - Flexible Packaging Market size to increase by USD 18.65 billion between 2022 to 2027, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Bilcare Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

02 Oct, 2023, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - flexible packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 18.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics costs in India is notably driving the flexible packaging market in India. However, factors such as the Implementation of a new recycling policy in India is increasing operational costs for vendors may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverage industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Personal care industry, and Others) and Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible packaging market in India including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Bilcare Ltd. - The company focuses on pharma packaging research solutions and its products. The key offerings of the company include flexible packaging solutions. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information
Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
- The market growth in the food and beverage industry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products among consumers in India. In addition, the increasing population of young working professionals in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.
- Other segments include Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum).
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report
The market is driven by the growing retail industry in India. Organized retail is growing in India with transforming demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Also, the shift of consumers, especially millennials, from traditional retail to online channels has boosted the share of organized retail in India. In addition, rural FMCG is growing steadily in the country and is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2025. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in India during the forecast period.
Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market in India growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flexible packaging market in India
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of flexible packaging market companies in India companies
Related Reports:
The corrugated packaging software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,139.49 million.
The flexible industrial packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21,329.14 million.
|
Flexible Packaging Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 18.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
11.99
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Material
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article