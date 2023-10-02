India - Flexible Packaging Market size to increase by USD 18.65 billion between 2022 to 2027, Amcor Plc, Berry Inc., Bilcare Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - flexible packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 18.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The shift toward flexible packaging due to high logistics costs in India is notably driving the flexible packaging market in India. However, factors such as the Implementation of a new recycling policy in India is increasing operational costs for vendors may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverage industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Personal care industry, and Others) and Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the flexible packaging market in India including Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bilcare Ltd. - The company focuses on pharma packaging research solutions and its products. The key offerings of the company include flexible packaging solutions. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

  • The market growth in the food and beverage industry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products among consumers in India. In addition, the increasing population of young working professionals in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.
  • Other segments include Material (Plastic, Paper, and Aluminum).

The market is driven by the growing retail industry in India. Organized retail is growing in India with transforming demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences. Also, the shift of consumers, especially millennials, from traditional retail to online channels has boosted the share of organized retail in India. In addition, rural FMCG is growing steadily in the country and is expected to reach USD 220 billion by 2025. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in India during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging Market In India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible packaging market in India growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the flexible packaging market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the flexible packaging market in India
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of flexible packaging market companies in India companies

Flexible Packaging Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 18.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.99

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Multiflex Packaging, Packone Solutions LLP, Paharpur 3P, Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Pouch Makers Canada Inc., SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Polymers Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

