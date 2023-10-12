India - Handbags Market to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2022 to 2027 | market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aranyani, BAGGIT and Burberry Group Plc, many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - handbags market is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.15%. The handbags market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer handbags market are Aranyani, BAGGIT, Burberry Group Plc, Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., Deeya International, Fossil Group Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Intouch Leather House Pvt. Ltd., Lavie, Lino Perros, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Miraggio Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., Odette E Retail Pvt. Ltd., Prada Spa, Victorias Secret and Co., VIP Industries Ltd., Zouk, and ALDO Group Inc. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Handbags Market in India 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers various types of handbags such as crossbody, tote bags, and purses.

The company offers handbags such as sling bags, hobo, totes, and leather satchels.

Impactful driver- Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities

Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities Key Trend - Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags

The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags is an emerging handbag market in India . Tanning traditional leather is harmful and causes an ecological imbalance. Furthermore, the organic leather tanning process involves the tanning process mainly includes the use of vegetable tannins, plant tannins, and smoke.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type,

According to Technavio, the totes segment was the largest segment, which was valued at USD 881.80 million in 2017. Tote bags are used as large handbags that have parallel handles. These handles hang from the sides, which allows them to be hung from the user's shoulder. A tote bag is preferably used for shopping purposes. However, several companies are currently marketing totes as laptop, sports, and travel bags. Increasing demand for tote bags among the working population, the growing demand for tote travel bags at airport retail outlets, the rising preference for affordable luxury tote bags, there has been a rise in the availability of personalized and customized tote bags, and the growing demand for tote bags among Millennials are the major factors expected to fuel the demand for tote bags as well as the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Handbags Market Scope In India Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.54

