India - Online Fashion Retail Market size to grow by USD 28.93 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like adidas AG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - Online Fashion Retail Market size is estimated to grow by USD 28.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.83%, during the forecast period. The online fashion retail market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online fashion retail market are adidas AG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Benetton Group Srl, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, eBay Inc., Gildan Activewear SRL, GioTech, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Levi Strauss and Co., Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Snapdeal Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., V Mart Retail Ltd., and Walmart Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Fashion Retail Market in India 2023-2027

India - Online Fashion Retail Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

The Gap Inc.: The company offers online fashion products such as jackets, shirts, and bottoms for men and women.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

India - Online Fashion Retail Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the increasing adoption of digital payment systems. This growth is underpinned by the convenience of online payments, instilling greater confidence in customers, along with round-the-clock customer support, a user-friendly refund policy, and competitive pricing, all of which contribute to the upsurge in fashion sales in India . Online retailers provide a diverse array of payment choices, including credit cards, e-wallets, cash on delivery (COD), online banking, and cash upon order placement.

The market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the increasing adoption of digital payment systems. This growth is underpinned by the convenience of online payments, instilling greater confidence in customers, along with round-the-clock customer support, a user-friendly refund policy, and competitive pricing, all of which contribute to the upsurge in fashion sales in . Online retailers provide a diverse array of payment choices, including credit cards, e-wallets, cash on delivery (COD), online banking, and cash upon order placement. Key Trend - The predominant trend in the market is the emergence of social media as a driving force. The expanding reach of mobile devices and the rising prevalence of social media usage present lucrative growth prospects for market participants. Social commerce platforms enable interactive and transaction-oriented user experiences within social networks. In this context, social networks serve as e-commerce platforms, enabling customers to make direct product purchases from their news feeds. Leading social media corporations such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat provide avenues for social commerce on their respective platforms.

- The predominant trend in the market is the emergence of social media as a driving force. The expanding reach of mobile devices and the rising prevalence of social media usage present lucrative growth prospects for market participants. Social commerce platforms enable interactive and transaction-oriented user experiences within social networks. In this context, social networks serve as e-commerce platforms, enabling customers to make direct product purchases from their news feeds. Leading social media corporations such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat provide avenues for social commerce on their respective platforms. Major Challenges - The presence of payment barriers is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Get the free sample report here for more information on market challenges.

India - Online Fashion Retail Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories), gender (women, men, and children).

The apparel segment is expected for significant growth during the forecast period. High-end clothing encompasses a wide range of items such as tops, blouses, skirts, both casual and formal shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, tank tops, and vests. Meanwhile, underwear consists of trousers, jeans, jeggings, sundresses, shorts, and skirts. Nightwear and undergarments encompass pajamas, bathrobes, bodysuits, briefs, socks, and other essentials. Additionally, there is a variety of clothing available for children and infants, including cloth diapers, slippers, sun protection garments, socks, and boots.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

India - Online Lingerie Market: The India - online lingerie market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 463.35 billion.

India Costume Jewelry Market: The India costume jewelry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 639.32 million.

India - Online Fashion Retail Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.05 Regional analysis India Key countries India and Asia

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Gender

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio