India - Online Lingerie Market Size to grow by USD 463.35 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bodycare Creations Ltd., Da Intimo, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India - Online Lingerie Market size is estimated to increase by USD 463.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period. The online lingerie market in India is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online lingerie market are Bodycare Creations Ltd., Da Intimo, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Genxlead Retail Pvt. Ltd., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Hunkemoller B.V., Jockey International Inc., Juliet India Pvt. Ltd., La Maison Lejaby SASU, Lovable Lingerie Ltd., Lovebird Lingerie, LUX Industries Ltd., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RUPA and Co. Ltd., Triumph Intertrade AG, V Star Creations Pvt. Ltd., Victorias Secret and Co., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lingerie Market in India 2023-2027

India - Online Lingerie Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Wacoal Holdings Corp.: The company offers lingerie such as embrace lace bra, halo lace brief panty among others which has been designed with decorative straps with fully adjustable and available in a wide variety of sizes.

India - Online Lingerie Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The primary driver of the market growth is the increasing demand for lingerie, particularly from smaller cities. In 2021, sales of women's innerwear are projected to surge by 4-5 times, largely due to the expanding online demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The prevalence of remote work arrangements has also attracted new customers from smaller towns and rural areas to online platforms.

- A prominent trend in the market is the increasing participation of men as significant online consumers of lingerie. While many men may feel reluctant to visit physical lingerie stores, the anonymity offered by the Internet has led to a growing male customer base in the Indian online lingerie market. On average, men now account for approximately 25% of underwear purchases on online lingerie platforms. Major Challenges - Increased use of DTC strategy by lingerie manufacturers.

India - Online Lingerie Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (bras, knickers and panties, and others), and type (natural and synthetic).

The bra segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Bras not only provide the right fit but also offer support and comfort to women, boosting their confidence. This growth is driven by the rise of various online platforms such as Jockey India, Zivame, and Clovia, which cater to women of all body shapes and sizes, reflecting the evolving landscape of e-commerce in India.

India - Online Lingerie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.75 Regional analysis India Key countries India and Asia

