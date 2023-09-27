India - Solar Power Market size to increase by USD 273.82 billion between 2022 to 2027| ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The India - Solar Power Market size is expected to grow by USD 273.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing investments in renewable energy is notably driving the solar power market in India. However, factors such as the presence of other energy sources may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the solar power market in India including ABB Ltd., ACME Solar, Adani Group, Azure Power, Canadian Solar Inc., GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Lanco Infratech Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Reliance Industries Ltd., Risen Energy Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Sunsure Energy, Suzlon Energy Ltd., and ReNewPower. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Power Market in India 2023-2027

India - Solar Power Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

ABB Ltd: The company offers solar power such as solar products, solar systems, solar solutions, and services to optimize performance.

India - Solar Power Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Grid-connected

Off-grid

End-User

Utility

Rooftop

The grid-connected segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. In the grid-connected segment, solar energy is directly supplied to the building loads, eliminating the necessity for an energy storage system. Moreover, any excess energy is redirected back to the grid, while any shortfall is supplemented from the grid.

India - Solar Power Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Trends: The growth of the solar power market in India is significantly influenced by the increasing adoption of floating solar power plants. A noteworthy emerging technology, currently in its early stages worldwide, is the concept of floating solar power plants. These innovative installations offer a distinct advantage by being deployable in both man-made and natural water bodies, such as dam reservoirs, lakes, municipal water storage ponds, and water treatment facilities. Notably, floating solar power systems demonstrate superior performance compared to traditional land-based solar arrays.

India - Solar Power Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist solar power market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solar power market in India

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of solar power market in India companies

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

